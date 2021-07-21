Hundreds of Shoprite Group stores damaged during riots

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro Dome
    WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
  • Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold
    RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
  • #Newsmaker: Mzo Jojwana takes on role as 702 station manager
    702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • The state of social media in South Africa
    2020 proved to be a tumultuous year for advertising. Overnight, budgets were cut, strategies were changed, and priorities were re-looked - but some platforms fared better than others. By Richard Lord
  • Covid-19 Ters applications re-open
    Workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations since March 2021 will once again be able to claim from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Hundreds of Shoprite Group stores damaged during riots

21 Jul 2021
Last week's civil unrest resulted in damage to more than 200 stores within the Shoprite Group.

Source: Shoprite Group

Supermarket retail and distribution


The retail group said that of the 1,189 supermarkets trading in South Africa under the Shoprite, Usave, Checkers and Checkers Hyper banners, 119 stores – 69 Shoprite, 44 Usave, 5 Checkers and 1 Checkers Hyper – were severely impacted as a result of looting or fire damage.

Of the group’s 537 LiquorShops in SA, currently restricted from trading under Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown regulations, 54 stores were impacted. Meanwhile, 35 stores in the company's furniture division experienced severe damage from either vandalism, looting or fire. This division includes OK Furniture and House & Home.

The group’s Freshmark fresh produce distribution centre (DC) in Durban was also looted, however its operational capacity has been fully restored since Sunday, 18 July, while the group's KwaZulu-Natal dry goods DC resumed deliveries to stores in the province from Thursday last week.

The group added that its Gauteng-based DC has "operated seamlessly throughout" to the extent that it delivered goods to Shoprite's KwaZulu-Natal operations from as early as Thursday last week in support of the stores re-opening in a phased approach throughout the province.

Operation 'rebuild and restock' underway as unrest wanes

The intensity and frequency of riots eased on Thursday, and businesses and residents are in the throes of repairing the damage to property and clearing the debris that has resulted from days of looting...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 16 Jul 2021


"The majority of the stores closed on a precautionary basis have been reopened. Despite constraints in certain instances from store closures due to landlords keeping centres closed, the group is committed to rebuilding and restoring operations as quickly as possible and with each passing day we add to our count of stores re-opening for business," Shoprite said.

The Shoprite Group said that as a result of "exceptionally strong turnover" in the remainder of its nationwide operations, the group’s supermarkets RSA segment achieved positive sales growth last week.

"This is despite the direct impact of this unrest on our store base in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, precautionary measures taken by the group to close additional stores and our LiquorShop business being closed due to lockdown regulations," Shoprite said.

Other operating segments


In the group's 'other' operating segments, it said that 16 OK franchise stores were damaged. While a number of OK stores in the affected areas were closed last week for precautionary reasons, the majority of these, at least 292, have since re-opened to resume trade. Stores not directly impacted that remain closed are almost entirely a result of landlords keeping centres closed.

Transpharm, the group’s wholesale pharmaceutical business did not experience any disruption to its operations in KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng. It remains fully operational and, together with MediRite Pharmacies, is serving a critical role with regards to the supply of medicine to hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal, Shoprite said.

Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots

TFG and Pepkor, two of SA's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the riots...

1 day ago


Adequately insured for damage


Shoprite said that it's adequately insured for material damage to assets, stock and business interruption, and while some necessary irrecoverable one-off costs have been incurred to protect operations, they are not expected to be material at a group level.

Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht commented, “Our sincere thanks go out to our colleagues in particular to our regional teams in the affected areas. Their efforts, together with world-class execution by our loss prevention, supply chain and fleet management teams were unsurpassed.

"To our loyal Usave, Shoprite and Checkers customers your resounding show of support collectively contributed to our ability to re-open and rebuild our business and serve our communities in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week. We cannot thank you enough.”
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: looting, Shoprite, Checkers, Shoprite Group, MediRite, unrest, USave, Pieter Engelbrecht, retail distribution

Related

Sapref refinery to begin restart on 21 July51 minutes ago
Six suspected instigators of violent unrest arrested1 day ago
Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots1 day ago
Caught looting? It could cost you your job...1 day ago
Hollywoodbets pledges R3m to rebuilding, upliftment following unrest2 days ago
Competition Block Exemptions for the Security of Supply of Essential Goods2 days ago
Toyota might stop investing in South Africa after KZN violence - UPDATE2 days ago
Sabric warns dye-stained cash won't be honoured2 days ago

News


Show more
Let's do Biz