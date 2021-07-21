Retailer and wholesaler Feelgood Health secures R4m in funding

WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager.ByEvan-Lee Courie
TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
Venture capital firm Enygma Ventures has invested R4m into South African natural health retailer and wholesaler Feelgood Health.
Michele Carelse, founder of Feelgood Health
The natural health e-tailer and whoelsaler recently graduated from the Startup Circles investor readiness programme where it was handpicked by Enygma Ventures for this seed investment which will see Feelgood Health grow its product offering and expand its reach.
Feelgood Health has been in operation for over 20 years and has "experienced steady growth that has positioned it as a leader in the natural health supplies space", Enygma Ventures said.
Growing wholesale division
The company also has a growing wholesale division called Natural Wholesalers, focused on wholesale distribution of hundreds of health and lifestyle products to health shops, pharmacies, gift shops, vet shops and delis across the country with the aim of growing the natural health market and supporting business growth in South Africa.
Michele Carelse, founder of Feelgood Health, stated “After 20 years of steady growth without external funding, we felt now was the right time to access venture capital to scale the business to meet the increasing demand for natural health products and reach a wider market. We are thrilled to partner with Enygma Ventures as the funding comes with much-needed strategic and operational support to help us bring this vision to reality.”
Exeo Capital has announced an investment into Maia Group, a holding company focused on consumer health businesses including Wellness Warehouse and True Health Holdings...
25 Mar 2021
Lelemba Phiri, principal and operating partner for Enygma Ventures, commented, “Of the many things that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted, the need to have steady and reliable access to health supplies has been at the top of the list. The Feelgood Health team brings decades of experience in complementary medicine manufacture and supply of natural health products. We are excited to see them scale at a time when natural health products and services are needed most.”
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.