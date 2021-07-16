Retailers News South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-3

Covid-19

RHM POS-4
RHM POS-7

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
RHM POS-8

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-9
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-10

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-11
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-12

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Operation 'rebuild and restock' underway as unrest wanes

16 Jul 2021
The intensity and frequency of riots eased on Thursday, and businesses and residents are in the throes of repairing the damage to property and clearing the debris that has resulted from days of looting, arson and vandalism in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

A screen grab taken from a video shows the damage inside a shopping mall following protests. Source: Courtesy Kierran Allen/via Reuters

Restoring supply of food and essentials


Following the widespread destruction of food and other manufacturing facilities, supermarkets and grocery stores as well as distribution infrastructure, the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) has appealed to the government to provide effective protection to its retail, manufacturing and services sector members, and to provide for the safe passage of delivery vehicles and employees, in restoring the supply food, pharmaceutical and medical supplies to areas affected by looting.

The CGCSA also urged the government to open critical road networks such as the N3, and suspend tolls to enable the free flow of traffic.

200 liquor stores looted, along with SAB and Heineken facilities

South Africa's liquor industry is urging government to declare a State of Emergency as more than 200 liquor shops have been looted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...

1 day ago


The council said it is particularly concerned about the impact of the disruptions on food security across the country, and is calling on government’s support to avert an emerging humanitarian crisis.

"As CGCSA members are assessing the losses and damage caused, they are also rebuilding capacity to resume serving customers as soon as possible. The CGCSA members are united in their determination to do everything they can to restore the supply of food, essential groceries and general merchandise and meet the emerging humanitarian need," CGCSA said.

The Shoprite Group said it's working around the clock to restock and rebuild affected stores in KZN and Gauteng, and will re-open stores for business in these areas as soon as it is safe for both customers and employees. In other parts of the country, all the group’s stores are fully operational and fully stocked.

“The mayhem and destruction are everyone’s loss, particularly in a country ravaged by a poor economy and joblessness, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic. The riots are only making our challenges, including food security, greater," the supermarket group said.

Business, charity sectors collaborate on securing food aid for KZN

Funded by businesses and charitable organisations in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, 40,000 loaves of fresh bread and 40,000 litres of milk were distributed...

1 hour ago


Staff and customers lend a hand


Shoprite added, “We are especially grateful to our loyal customers, many of whom have reached out and offered to help with clean-up operations and want to assure our customers that we are working day and night to continue to feed and support the nation.”

The group also thanked its employees for continuing to serve customers, and for going the extra mile under extremely trying conditions.

A video emerged on social media this week showing Shoprite and shopping centre employees pouring cooking oil onto the floor in front of the store entrance to prevent looters from entering.

Employees at the Clicks Evaton store in Johannesburg also volunteered their time to help clean up the damage left by looters.


Some Clicks stores in Gauteng and KZN remain closed, however details of updates on closures and reopening can be found on the retailer's website.

Residents have also rallied together to help clean up the multiple shopping centres that were ransacked this week. Daily Maverick reported that in Alexandra, residents were cleaning debris at the Pan Africa Mall on Thursday, while in Soweto, communities had banded together to tidy Diepkloof Square and protect Maponya Mall. Similar activities were reported in Daveyton at Mayfield Square and Daveyton Mall as well as in Tembisa and Vosloorus.

Residents count cost as South Africa looting starts to die down

A week of violence that has engulfed South Africa slowly began to ebb on Thursday, and people counted the cost of an orgy of arson and looting that has destroyed hundreds of businesses...

By Nqobile Dludla 20 hours ago


Delivery of essentials


Massmart retailer Game said it has prioritised providing South Africans with essential goods in as many areas as possible, through its brick-and-mortar stores and its partnerships with Uber Eats and OneCart.

“Our ability to deliver online orders has been affected in some areas, such as Durban and surrounds, where routes have become inaccessible or unsafe,” explained Game’s vice president Andrew Stein. “We are proactively communicating with customers and doing all we can to minimise delays, including re-routing orders to operational stores and facilities. Our focus during this time is to ensure that our customers are able to shop essential items safely and conveniently.”


Stein said that the partnerships with Uber Eats and OneCart allow Game customers to place their orders online with on-demand delivery. This service is for essential items only.

"Delivery to our customers via the Game stores has been impacted, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, and operationally the team is communicating directly with customers via contact centres, as well as making every effort to ensure delivery of items in areas that have not been heavily affected by the unrest," the retailer said in a statement.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: food security, looting, Shoprite, Game, Clicks, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, unrest

Related

Shoprite provides platform for public to assist communities affected by unrest12 minutes ago
South Africa burning - shocked but not surprised31 minutes ago
Business, charity sectors collaborate on securing food aid for KZN1 hour ago
Brakpan community members protect immigrant-owned spaza shops2 hours ago
Steers, Wimpy owner has nearly 100 stores hit by looters18 hours ago
We are going through one of the bleakest times in recent memory - MTN CEO19 hours ago
Residents count cost as South Africa looting starts to die down20 hours ago
Durban volunteers and workers clean up en masse20 hours ago

News


Show more
Let's do Biz