Nivea is teaming up with global music sensation Sho Madjozi for its new Perfect & Radiant campaign

21 Sep 2020
Issued by: Take Note Reputation Management
From teaching John Cena how to dance to taking the same stage as Beyoncé, Sho Madjozi has garnered fans from all over the world and is one of South Africa's brightest young stars. The next step in the incredible rise of this phenom is to partner with Nivea Perfect & Radiant on a campaign to get her fans singing, dancing and, most importantly, caring about their skin.

Following the announcement of a ground-breaking deal with Epic Records, Sho Madjozi, loved by fans for her fun personality, brightly coloured braids and unique, bold and proudly South African style, is the star on the skincare brands newest campaign, which started in August.

“We wanted to partner with a celebrity who holds similar values to Nivea. A local and relevant celebrity that is young, upbeat, progressive, fun, bold and uniquely herself. A positive role model for women. And we felt that Sho was the perfect fit,” said Casey Nielson, marketing manager for Nivea.

Speaking about Perfect & Radiant, Sho Madjozi said: “I’ve finally found the one product that does everything I need. My skin has never looked better!”



The queen of TikTok

To reach Sho Madjozi’s exciting audience, Nivea is teaming up with the hugely popular and always trending social media platform, TikTok. With three million monthly users in South Africa, TikTok has proven itself to be the perfect place to connect with consumers.

Sho Madjozi has over 400,000 followers on TikTok and has, with the help of Nivea, created a fashionably charged dance routine, called #RoutineRoutine, which replicates three skin care steps (wash, mask, scrub). Fans can learn the dance moves and become part of the challenge too. More details can be found on Instagram.

Nivea Perfect & Radiant

Nivea Perfect & Radiant is a skincare range formulated to even out the skin tone and reduce dark marks. The range, starting at the budget friendly price of R44,99, targets the needs of oily, blemish prone skin types as well as normal to combination skin. Research shows that these are one of the most common skin problems amongst South African women. Perfect & Radiant was first launched in 2015, and since then has helped South African women achieve their skin care goals.

Find out more on Nivea.co.za
Facebook: NiveaSA
Instagram: @NiveaSouthAfrica

Read more: Nivea, TikTok, Sho Madjozi

