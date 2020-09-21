Nivea is teaming up with global music sensation Sho Madjozi for its new Perfect & Radiant campaign

From teaching John Cena how to dance to taking the same stage as Beyoncé, Sho Madjozi has garnered fans from all over the world and is one of South Africa's brightest young stars. The next step in the incredible rise of this phenom is to partner with Nivea Perfect & Radiant on a campaign to get her fans singing, dancing and, most importantly, caring about their skin.