‿ and us named One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year

Image supplied. The One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings has named ? and us the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year

This is based on point totals for wins in The One Show 2023 announced last week during Creative Week in New York.

Top 10 Middle East and African agencies

The top 10 agencies in the region are as follows:

‿ and us Dubai

Impact BBDO Duba

Impact BBDO Beirut

Horizon FCB Dubai

Ogilvy Africa Nairobi

Saatchi & Saatchi MEA Dubai

Ogilvy South Africa Johannesburg and Publicis Middle East Dubai (tie)

Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town

Havas Middle East Dubai



In addition, Ali Rez, CCO, MENAP, Impact BBDO, was named the region’s top creative in One Show 2023 Middle East & Africa Creative of the Year Rankings.

World’s top-ranked agency Global rankings

Globally, BBDO Canada Toronto is the world’s top-ranked agency this year, winning two Best of Disciplines (in Experiential & Immersive and Radio & Audio), and taking home nine Gold Pencils, two Silver, three Bronze and two Merits. All of the wins, working with TA2 Sound + Music Toronto, were for Missing Matoaka on behalf of Muskrat Magazine.

Highest ranked brand and brand-side agency

Apple comes out of The One Show 2023 as the highest-ranked brand and brand-side agency. Driving the strong performance was Apple London with Apple Cupertino winning The One Show 2023 Best of Show and Best of Discipline in Brand-Side/In-House for The Greatest.

Highlights of The One Show 2023 Global Creative Ranking

Highlights of The One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings are as follows:

The One Show 2023 Agency Rankings

BBDO Canada Toronto

FCB New York

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles

Area 23 New York

BETC Paris

Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok

Virtue Copenhagen

Ogilvy Honduras Tegucigalpa

Ogilvy UK London



The One Show 2023 Independent Agency Rankings

Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Rethink Toronto/Montréal/Vancouver

We Believers New York



The One Show 2023 Brand-Side Agency Rankings

Apple Cupertino

Apple London (tie) and Squarespace New York (tie)



The One Show 2023 Brand Rankings

Apple

Muskrat Magazine

Burger King



The One Show 2023 Non-Profit Client Rankings

Grupo Estratégico PAE

Women in Games

Canadian Down Syndrome Society



The One Show 2023 Brand Parent Company Rankings

AB InBev

Unilever

RBI



The One Show 2023 Production Company Rankings

Smuggler New York

14 al Centro LATAM Tegucigalpa

Factory01 Bangkok



The One Show 2023 Music & Sound Company Rankings

TA2 Sound + Music Toronto

JSM Music New York

Pickle Music New York



The One Show 2023 Agency Network Rankings

Ogilvy Group

FCB

DDB Worldwide



The One Show 2023 Independent Agency Network Rankings

Wieden+Kennedy

Rethink

Serviceplan Group



The One Show 2023 Agency Holding Company Rankings

Omnicom Group

WPP

Interpublic Group



The One Show 2023 Highest Ranked Work

Missing Matoaka by BBDO Canada Toronto with TA2 Sound + Music for Muskrat Magazine

The Greatest by Apple London with Apple Cupertino for Apple

McEnroe vs McEnroe by FCN New York for AB InBev/Michelob Ultra



The One Show 2023 Country Rankings

US

Canada

UK



The One Show 2023 Region Rankings

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific



The One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings methodology

Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on One Show Pencils, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows: Gold Pencil 45 points, Silver 21, Bronze 9, Merit 3, Fusion, SDG and Green Pencil 90 each, Penta Pencil 150, Best of Discipline 90 and Best of Show 135.

If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline, the points for the highest award in that discipline is counted towards “of the Year” awards. Points are only awarded to agencies listed as Primary and Secondary on entries. If several agencies are listed under Primary and Secondary, the points are divided among them.

All One Show 2023 Gold, Silver, Bronze Pencil and Merit winners were announced last week during Creative Week in New York. A total of 20,166 pieces from 69 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2023. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 54 countries and regions were awarded 210 Gold Pencils, 200 Silver, 238 Bronze, and 1,172 Merits.