Most Read
The One Club for Creativity
‿ and us named One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year
This is based on point totals for wins in The One Show 2023 announced last week during Creative Week in New York.
Top 10 Middle East and African agencies
The top 10 agencies in the region are as follows:
- ‿ and us Dubai
- Impact BBDO Duba
- Impact BBDO Beirut
- Horizon FCB Dubai
- Ogilvy Africa Nairobi
- Saatchi & Saatchi MEA Dubai
- Ogilvy South Africa Johannesburg and Publicis Middle East Dubai (tie)
- Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town
- Havas Middle East Dubai
In addition, Ali Rez, CCO, MENAP, Impact BBDO, was named the region’s top creative in One Show 2023 Middle East & Africa Creative of the Year Rankings.
World’s top-ranked agency Global rankings
Globally, BBDO Canada Toronto is the world’s top-ranked agency this year, winning two Best of Disciplines (in Experiential & Immersive and Radio & Audio), and taking home nine Gold Pencils, two Silver, three Bronze and two Merits. All of the wins, working with TA2 Sound + Music Toronto, were for Missing Matoaka on behalf of Muskrat Magazine.
Highest ranked brand and brand-side agency
Apple comes out of The One Show 2023 as the highest-ranked brand and brand-side agency. Driving the strong performance was Apple London with Apple Cupertino winning The One Show 2023 Best of Show and Best of Discipline in Brand-Side/In-House for The Greatest.
Highlights of The One Show 2023 Global Creative Ranking
Highlights of The One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings are as follows:
The One Show 2023 Agency Rankings
- BBDO Canada Toronto
- FCB New York
- TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
- Area 23 New York
- BETC Paris
- Wieden+Kennedy Portland
- Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok
- Virtue Copenhagen
- Ogilvy Honduras Tegucigalpa
- Ogilvy UK London
The One Show 2023 Independent Agency Rankings
- Wieden+Kennedy Portland
- Rethink Toronto/Montréal/Vancouver
- We Believers New York
The One Show 2023 Brand-Side Agency Rankings
- Apple Cupertino
- Apple London (tie) and Squarespace New York (tie)
The One Show 2023 Brand Rankings
- Apple
- Muskrat Magazine
- Burger King
The One Show 2023 Non-Profit Client Rankings
- Grupo Estratégico PAE
- Women in Games
- Canadian Down Syndrome Society
The One Show 2023 Brand Parent Company Rankings
- AB InBev
- Unilever
- RBI
The One Show 2023 Production Company Rankings
- Smuggler New York
- 14 al Centro LATAM Tegucigalpa
- Factory01 Bangkok
The One Show 2023 Music & Sound Company Rankings
- TA2 Sound + Music Toronto
- JSM Music New York
- Pickle Music New York
The One Show 2023 Agency Network Rankings
- Ogilvy Group
- FCB
- DDB Worldwide
The One Show 2023 Independent Agency Network Rankings
- Wieden+Kennedy
- Rethink
- Serviceplan Group
The One Show 2023 Agency Holding Company Rankings
- Omnicom Group
- WPP
- Interpublic Group
The One Show 2023 Highest Ranked Work
- Missing Matoaka by BBDO Canada Toronto with TA2 Sound + Music for Muskrat Magazine
- The Greatest by Apple London with Apple Cupertino for Apple
- McEnroe vs McEnroe by FCN New York for AB InBev/Michelob Ultra
The One Show 2023 Country Rankings
- US
- Canada
- UK
The One Show 2023 Region Rankings
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
The One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings methodology
Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on One Show Pencils, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows: Gold Pencil 45 points, Silver 21, Bronze 9, Merit 3, Fusion, SDG and Green Pencil 90 each, Penta Pencil 150, Best of Discipline 90 and Best of Show 135.
If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline, the points for the highest award in that discipline is counted towards “of the Year” awards. Points are only awarded to agencies listed as Primary and Secondary on entries. If several agencies are listed under Primary and Secondary, the points are divided among them.
All One Show 2023 Gold, Silver, Bronze Pencil and Merit winners were announced last week during Creative Week in New York. A total of 20,166 pieces from 69 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2023. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 54 countries and regions were awarded 210 Gold Pencils, 200 Silver, 238 Bronze, and 1,172 Merits.