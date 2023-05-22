Most Read
The One Club for Creativity
Apple crowned The Greatest at The One Show
The One Show held its 50th edition of the Awards in New York on Friday night where Apple picked up Best of Show, Brand of the Year, and Brand-Side/In-House Agency of the Year honours.
Apple London with Apple Cupertino was awarded The One Show 2023 Best of Show and Best of Discipline in Brand-Side/In-House for The Greatest, a film showcasing the brand’s ongoing commitment to accessibility which was launched for International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December, 2022.
Overall, The Greatest received Best of Show, one Best of Discipline, five Gold Pencils (three in Brand-Side/In-House, and one each in Film & Video and Music & Sound Craft), and a Silver in Moving Image Craft & Production.
A stellar night for BBDO Canada Toronto
BBDO Canada Toronto also had a stellar night, being named Agency of the Year, winning two Best of Disciplines (in Experiential & Immersive and Radio & Audio), and taking home nine Gold Pencils, two Silver, three Bronze and two Merits. All of the wins, working with TA2 Sound + Music Toronto, were for Missing Matoaka on behalf of Muskrat Magazine`.
Top honourees
Top honourees in this year’s One Show, based upon cumulative scores for Pencils and Merits won across all disciplines, are as follows:
- Agency of the Year — BBDO Canada Toronto
- Independent Agency of the Year — Wieden+Kennedy Portland
- Brand-Side/In-House Agency of the Year — Apple Cupertino
- Network of the Year — Ogilvy
- Independent Network of the Year — Wieden+Kennedy
- Creative Holding Company of the Year — Omnicom
- Production Company of the Year — Smuggler New York
- Music & Sound Company of the Year — TA2 Sound+Music Toronto
- Client of the Year — AB InBev
- Non-Profit Client of the Year — Grupo Estratégico PAE
- Brand of the Year — Apple
Best of Discipline winners
The One Show 2023 Best of Discipline winners, who receive a specially made, one-off 50th anniversary commemorative Pencil, are as follows:
- Brand-Side/In-House: Apple London,The Greatest for Apple.
- Branded Entertainment: BETC Paris Gender Swap for Women in Games.
- Creative Effectiveness: The Monkeys Sydney with Collider Sydney The First Digital Nation for The Government of Tuvalu.
- Creative Use of Data: DDB Mexico Mexico City with Estudios Machina Bogotá and LaDoble Mexico City Data Tienda for Gahr WeCapital.
- Cultural Driver: Ogilvy Honduras Tegucigalpa with 14 at Centro LATAM Tegucigalpa Morning After Island for Grupo Estratégico PAE.
- Design: DDB Chicago with adam&eveDDB London, NORD DDB CPH Copenhagen and Molson Coors Chillboards for Coors Light.
- Direct Marketing: Accenture Song with Walker Santa Monica and The Mill New York Talk, More Bitcoin for Coinbase.
- Experiential & Immersive: BBDO Canada Toronto with TA2 Sound + Music Toronto Missing Matoaka for Muskrat Magazine
- Film & Video: Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok with Factory01 Bangkok The Innocent Eyes for Monde Nissin/Voiz
- Gaming: Wieden+Kennedy Portland with Spark & Riot New York Clash from the Past for Supercell/Clash of Clans.
- Health & Wellness: McCann Stockholm with McCann Workgroup London Eat a Swede for The Swedish Food Federation.
- Integrated: Squarespace New York with Q Department New York, Smuggler New York and Final Cut New York The Singularity for Squarespace.
- Interactive & Mobile Craft: Performance Art Toronto The Black Elevation Map for Black & Abroad.
- Interactive, Online & Mobile: Virtue Copenhagen Backup Ukraine for Polycam, Unesco, and Blue Shield.
- IP & Product Design: Weber Shandwick Paris with McCann Paris and Mediabrand Paris Turnstile Turbines for Iberdrola
- Moving Image Craft & Production: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles with Blacksmith New York and MJZ. Share the Joy for Apple
- Music & Sound Craft: Apple Rihanna - Stay for Apple Music.
- Out of Home: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles with OMD Public Displays of Encouragement for Apple.
- Pharma: Area 23 New York with Dalmation Cow Los Angeles and Blind Pig London https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLE9eVDVm-AEyedar for Horizon Therapeutics.
- Public Relations: Ogilvy Honduras Tegucigalpa with 14 at Centro LATAM Tegucigalpa Morning After Island for Grupo Estratégico PAE.
- Radio & Audio: BBDO Canada Toronto with TA2 Sound + Music Toronto Missing Matoaka for Muskrat Magazine.
- Social Media: TBWA\Juice Beijing with TBWA\Bolt Shanghai, Filmate Productions Shanghai and Real Good Studio New York BMW: Nothing But Sheer Joy for BMW.
The One Show 2023 special awards
There were two winners of The One Show 2023 Penta Pencil, awarded to the agency and brand who together have created outstanding creative work for the last five years:
- FCB Toronto for work on behalf of Canadian Down Syndrome Society.
- VML&YR Kansas City with Spark Foundry New York and Ketchum Chicago for their work for Wendy’s.
The One Show 2023 Fusion Pencil, the industry’s first global award to recognise great work that best incorporates DEI principles and underrepresented groups in both the creative content of the work and the team that made it, was awarded to Edelman New York with Mindshare New York for See My Skin on behalf of Vaseline.
The One Show 2023 Green Pencil, recognising the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year, was awarded to NORD DDB Stockholm with Camp David Stockholm and House Agency Stockholm Vehicle of Change for Vattenfall.
The One Show 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Pencil, created in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and nonprofit PVBLIC Foundation to reward agencies and brands for work that betters the world and contributes to securing a sustainable future for all, went to DDB Mexico Mexico City with Estudios Machina Bogotá and LaDoble Mexico City for Data Tienda on behalf of Gahr WeCapital.
New One Show Pencil
Top winners in The One Show 2023 received a dazzling new One Show Pencil modelled after the original Pencil designed by industry legend George Lois, whose son Luke Lois was on stage for the unveiling.
The new Pencil is larger than the traditional one, made of crystal surrounding a black metal core for Best of Show, and around a gold metal core for Best of Discipline and “of the Year” winners.
The new Pencil was created this year to mark The One Show’s 50th anniversary and will be presented from this point forward to the show’s top winners.
Most Gold Pencils
Globally, FCB New York won the most One Show Gold Pencils with 11, including 10 for McEnroe vs McEnroe on behalf of AB InBev/Michelob Ultra, and one with Wave Studios for Spotify Advertising A Song For Every CMO – Mastercard.
McEnroe vs McEnroe was the piece of work to win the most Golds this year.
One Show’s golden anniversary
Remarking on The One Show’s golden anniversary, Glenn Cole, chairman of The One Club and founder, creative chairman, 72andSunny, says, “In this business, you’re doing something right if you’re still relevant after 50 years. I’m thrilled that The One Show is vital at age 50, but I’m most proud that it is a purpose-driven non-profit that pours all proceeds into the betterment of the creative community. Let’s take it to 100.”
“The One Show is 50 years young, and we continually strive to push boundaries, remain relevant, and are constantly evolving as the industry does,” say Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.
The One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on 24 May 2023.
A total of 20,166 pieces from 69 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2023. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 54 countries and regions were awarded 210 Gold Pencils, 200 Silver, 238 Bronze, and 1,172 Merits.
The showcase of all One Show 2023 Pencil winners can be viewed here and the online listing of all winners can be viewed here.