Apple crowned The Greatest at The One Show

Image supplied. Top winners in The One Show 2023 received a dazzling new One Show Pencil modelled after the original Pencil designed by industry legend George Lois

The One Show held its 50th edition of the Awards in New York on Friday night where Apple picked up Best of Show, Brand of the Year, and Brand-Side/In-House Agency of the Year honours.

Apple London with Apple Cupertino was awarded The One Show 2023 Best of Show and Best of Discipline in Brand-Side/In-House for The Greatest, a film showcasing the brand’s ongoing commitment to accessibility which was launched for International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December, 2022.

Overall, The Greatest received Best of Show, one Best of Discipline, five Gold Pencils (three in Brand-Side/In-House, and one each in Film & Video and Music & Sound Craft), and a Silver in Moving Image Craft & Production.

A stellar night for BBDO Canada Toronto

BBDO Canada Toronto also had a stellar night, being named Agency of the Year, winning two Best of Disciplines (in Experiential & Immersive and Radio & Audio), and taking home nine Gold Pencils, two Silver, three Bronze and two Merits. All of the wins, working with TA2 Sound + Music Toronto, were for Missing Matoaka on behalf of Muskrat Magazine`.

Top honourees

Top honourees in this year’s One Show, based upon cumulative scores for Pencils and Merits won across all disciplines, are as follows:

Agency of the Year — BBDO Canada Toronto



Independent Agency of the Year — Wieden+Kennedy Portland



Brand-Side/In-House Agency of the Year — Apple Cupertino



Network of the Year — Ogilvy

Independent Network of the Year — Wieden+Kennedy



Creative Holding Company of the Year — Omnicom



Production Company of the Year — Smuggler New York



Music & Sound Company of the Year — TA2 Sound+Music Toronto



Client of the Year — AB InBev



Non-Profit Client of the Year — Grupo Estratégico PAE



Brand of the Year — Apple

Best of Discipline winners

The One Show 2023 Best of Discipline winners, who receive a specially made, one-off 50th anniversary commemorative Pencil, are as follows:

The One Show 2023 special awards

There were two winners of The One Show 2023 Penta Pencil, awarded to the agency and brand who together have created outstanding creative work for the last five years:

FCB Toronto for work on behalf of Canadian Down Syndrome Society.



VML&YR Kansas City with Spark Foundry New York and Ketchum Chicago for their work for Wendy’s.

The One Show 2023 Fusion Pencil, the industry’s first global award to recognise great work that best incorporates DEI principles and underrepresented groups in both the creative content of the work and the team that made it, was awarded to Edelman New York with Mindshare New York for See My Skin on behalf of Vaseline.

The One Show 2023 Green Pencil, recognising the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year, was awarded to NORD DDB Stockholm with Camp David Stockholm and House Agency Stockholm Vehicle of Change for Vattenfall.

The One Show 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Pencil, created in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and nonprofit PVBLIC Foundation to reward agencies and brands for work that betters the world and contributes to securing a sustainable future for all, went to DDB Mexico Mexico City with Estudios Machina Bogotá and LaDoble Mexico City for Data Tienda on behalf of Gahr WeCapital.

New One Show Pencil

Top winners in The One Show 2023 received a dazzling new One Show Pencil modelled after the original Pencil designed by industry legend George Lois, whose son Luke Lois was on stage for the unveiling.

The new Pencil is larger than the traditional one, made of crystal surrounding a black metal core for Best of Show, and around a gold metal core for Best of Discipline and “of the Year” winners.

The new Pencil was created this year to mark The One Show’s 50th anniversary and will be presented from this point forward to the show’s top winners.

Most Gold Pencils

Globally, FCB New York won the most One Show Gold Pencils with 11, including 10 for McEnroe vs McEnroe on behalf of AB InBev/Michelob Ultra, and one with Wave Studios for Spotify Advertising A Song For Every CMO – Mastercard.

McEnroe vs McEnroe was the piece of work to win the most Golds this year.

One Show’s golden anniversary

Remarking on The One Show’s golden anniversary, Glenn Cole, chairman of The One Club and founder, creative chairman, 72andSunny, says, “In this business, you’re doing something right if you’re still relevant after 50 years. I’m thrilled that The One Show is vital at age 50, but I’m most proud that it is a purpose-driven non-profit that pours all proceeds into the betterment of the creative community. Let’s take it to 100.”

“The One Show is 50 years young, and we continually strive to push boundaries, remain relevant, and are constantly evolving as the industry does,” say Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.

The One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on 24 May 2023.

A total of 20,166 pieces from 69 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2023. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 54 countries and regions were awarded 210 Gold Pencils, 200 Silver, 238 Bronze, and 1,172 Merits.

The showcase of all One Show 2023 Pencil winners can be viewed here and the online listing of all winners can be viewed here.