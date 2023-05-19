Most Read
The One Club for Creativity
5 Gold Pencils, 3 Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show 2023 for Africa and Middle East agencies
The One Show 2023 Best of Show, Best of Disciplines, special awards — including Fusion Pencil, Green Pencil, Sustainable Development Goals Pencil, and Penta Pencil — and “of the Year” honours were announced on Thursday evening (New York time) at The One Show’s special 50th anniversary ceremony and celebration at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York to close out Creative Week 2023.
Impact BBDO Dubai, working with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai, led the way in MENA and Africa with three prestigious One Show Gold Pencils, all for The Elections Edition on behalf of An Nahar Newspaper.
MENA/Africa Pencil winners
The One Show 2023 Pencil winners from MENA/Africa are as follows:
Gold
- ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai The Undeniable Street View for United24, Nova Ukraine, Voices of Children and Boctok SOS in Experiential & Immersive, Events - Virtual
- Horizon FCB Dubai with Film DNA Cairo, The Youth Curitiba and Vox Haus Company Activity Novo Hamburgo Breakchains With Blockchain for Children of Female Prisoners' Association in Interactive, Online & Mobile, NFTs
- Impact BBDO Dubai with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai The Elections Edition for An Nahar Newspaper in Out of Home, Experiential & Immersive
- Impact BBDO Dubai with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai The Elections Edition for An Nahar Newspaper in Print & Promotional, Innovation in Print
- Impact BBDO Dubai with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai The Elections Edition for An Nahar Newspaper in Print & Promotional, Newspaper – Single
Silver
- ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai and Magali Polverino Studio Buenos Aires One-Star Cook Book for Deliveroo in Design, Craft - Photography
- Horizon FCB Dubai with Film DNA Cairo, The Youth Curitiba and Vox Haus Company Activity Novo Hamburgo Breakchains With Blockchain for Children of Female Prisoners' Association in Experiential & Immersive, Ecommerce
Bronze
- ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai The Undeniable Street View for United24, Nova Ukraine, Voices of Children and Boctok SOS in Direct Marketing, Digital & Online - Websites & Mobile
- ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai Sole Music for Anghami in Interactive & Mobile Craft, Cross-Channel UX / UI - Digital / Physical
- ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai Sole Music for Anghami in Interactive, Online & Mobile, Physical Product & Mobile Integration
- ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai Sole Music for Anghami in IP & Product Design, Integrated Digital & Physical Product - Promotional
- ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai and Magali Polverino Studio Buenos Aires One-Star Cook Book for Deliveroo in Experiential & Immersive, Events - Virtual
- blanco Tel Aviv The Folded Newspaper for LGBT Association in Print & Promotional, Newspaper - Single
- Grey Advertising Africa Johannesburg Jab Jab for Savanna in Radio & Audio, Craft - Writing - Single
- Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town with AB InBev Johannesburg and Darling Films Johannesburg Bride Armour for Carling Black Label in Experiential & Immersive, Events - In-Person
- Romance Films Cape Town with Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town Anything for the Taste for KFC in Music & Sound Craft, Use of Licensed Music
- Havas Middle East Dubai with Red Havas Middle East Dubai and Sweetwater Dubai Superstar Ravi’s for adidas in Branded Entertainment, Brand Partnerships
- Publicis Middle East Dubai The Call of Adventure for Jeep in Out of Home, Craft - Art Direction
- Publicis Middle East Dubai The Call of Adventure for Jeep in Out of Home, Craft - Typography
- Saatchi & Saatchi MEA Dubai with Prodigious Middle East Dubai, Optix Middle East Dubai and Vox Haus Petrópolis Empty Plates for UAE Government Media Office in Health & Wellness, Public Relations >
FCB New York: Most One Show Pencils
Globally, FCB New York won the most One Show Gold Pencils with 11, including 10 for McEnroe vs McEnroe on behalf of AB InBev/Michelob ULTRA, which was the piece of work to win the most Golds this year.
BBDO Canada Toronto with TA2 Sound & Music Toronto picked up nine Gold Pencils for Muskrat Magazine Missing Matoaka.
BETC Paris won eight Golds, including three for Women in Games Gender Swap, two each for Canal+ The Secret of Wakany (with Gum Paris and Partizan Paris) and Duolingo The Tattoo Duo Over (with Voir Pictures Paris), and one for Lacoste Unexpected Encounters in Out of Home.Virtue Copenhagen received seven Gold Pencils, all for Backup Ukraine on behalf of Polycam, Unesco and Blue Shield.
Tied with six One Show Golds Pencils each were Area 23 New York, Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok, and We Believers New York.
Five Golds each went to adam&eveDDB London, Apple London, Duolingo Pittsburgh, Rethink in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver, and VMLY&R New York.
A total of 20,166 pieces from 69 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2023.
Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 54 countries and regions were awarded 210 Gold Pencils, 200 Silver, 238 Bronze, and 1,172 Merits. The One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on 24 May 2023.
The showcase of all One Show 2023 Pencil winners can be viewedhere, and the online listing of all winners can be viewed here.