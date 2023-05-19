Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioMotsepe AdvertisingFCB AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJNPROLC Through The Line CommunicationsDMASAKeys CommunicationsEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyTractor OutdoorMeltwaterLocation BankOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

The One Club of Creativity Special Section

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

The One Club for Creativity

5 Gold Pencils, 3 Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show 2023 for Africa and Middle East agencies

19 May 2023
Agencies in Israel, Kenya, Turkey, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates won five Gold Pencils, three Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show 2023.
Image supplied. Agencies in Israel, Kenya, Turkey, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates won five Gold Pencils, three Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show
Image supplied. Agencies in Israel, Kenya, Turkey, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates won five Gold Pencils, three Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show

The One Show 2023 Best of Show, Best of Disciplines, special awards — including Fusion Pencil, Green Pencil, Sustainable Development Goals Pencil, and Penta Pencil — and “of the Year” honours were announced on Thursday evening (New York time) at The One Show’s special 50th anniversary ceremony and celebration at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York to close out Creative Week 2023.

Impact BBDO Dubai, working with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai, led the way in MENA and Africa with three prestigious One Show Gold Pencils, all for The Elections Edition on behalf of An Nahar Newspaper.

MENA/Africa Pencil winners

The One Show 2023 Pencil winners from MENA/Africa are as follows:

Gold

  • ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai The Undeniable Street View for United24, Nova Ukraine, Voices of Children and Boctok SOS in Experiential & Immersive, Events - Virtual
  • Horizon FCB Dubai with Film DNA Cairo, The Youth Curitiba and Vox Haus Company Activity Novo Hamburgo Breakchains With Blockchain for Children of Female Prisoners' Association in Interactive, Online & Mobile, NFTs
  • Impact BBDO Dubai with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai The Elections Edition for An Nahar Newspaper in Out of Home, Experiential & Immersive
  • Impact BBDO Dubai with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai The Elections Edition for An Nahar Newspaper in Print & Promotional, Innovation in Print
  • Impact BBDO Dubai with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai The Elections Edition for An Nahar Newspaper in Print & Promotional, Newspaper – Single

Silver

  • ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai and Magali Polverino Studio Buenos Aires One-Star Cook Book for Deliveroo in Design, Craft - Photography
  • Horizon FCB Dubai with Film DNA Cairo, The Youth Curitiba and Vox Haus Company Activity Novo Hamburgo Breakchains With Blockchain for Children of Female Prisoners' Association in Experiential & Immersive, Ecommerce

Bronze

  • ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai The Undeniable Street View for United24, Nova Ukraine, Voices of Children and Boctok SOS in Direct Marketing, Digital & Online - Websites & Mobile
  • ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai Sole Music for Anghami in Interactive & Mobile Craft, Cross-Channel UX / UI - Digital / Physical
  • ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai Sole Music for Anghami in Interactive, Online & Mobile, Physical Product & Mobile Integration
  • ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai Sole Music for Anghami in IP & Product Design, Integrated Digital & Physical Product - Promotional
  • ‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai and Magali Polverino Studio Buenos Aires One-Star Cook Book for Deliveroo in Experiential & Immersive, Events - Virtual
  • blanco Tel Aviv The Folded Newspaper for LGBT Association in Print & Promotional, Newspaper - Single
  • Grey Advertising Africa Johannesburg Jab Jab for Savanna in Radio & Audio, Craft - Writing - Single
  • Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town with AB InBev Johannesburg and Darling Films Johannesburg Bride Armour for Carling Black Label in Experiential & Immersive, Events - In-Person
  • Romance Films Cape Town with Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town Anything for the Taste for KFC in Music & Sound Craft, Use of Licensed Music
  • Havas Middle East Dubai with Red Havas Middle East Dubai and Sweetwater Dubai Superstar Ravi’s for adidas in Branded Entertainment, Brand Partnerships
  • Publicis Middle East Dubai The Call of Adventure for Jeep in Out of Home, Craft - Art Direction
  • Publicis Middle East Dubai The Call of Adventure for Jeep in Out of Home, Craft - Typography
  • Saatchi & Saatchi MEA Dubai with Prodigious Middle East Dubai, Optix Middle East Dubai and Vox Haus Petrópolis Empty Plates for UAE Government Media Office in Health & Wellness, Public Relations
    • >
    Source: © Grid Worldwide Grid Worldwide Johannesburg has been awarded two prestigious Gold Cubes and one Silver at the global ADC 102nd Annual Awards, for Bee & Bee on behalf of Inverroche
    Grid Worldwide brings home 2 Gold Cubes and a Silver from ADC 102nd Annual Awards

    By 20 hours ago

    FCB New York: Most One Show Pencils

    Globally, FCB New York won the most One Show Gold Pencils with 11, including 10 for McEnroe vs McEnroe on behalf of AB InBev/Michelob ULTRA, which was the piece of work to win the most Golds this year.

    BBDO Canada Toronto with TA2 Sound & Music Toronto picked up nine Gold Pencils for Muskrat Magazine Missing Matoaka.

    BETC Paris won eight Golds, including three for Women in Games Gender Swap, two each for Canal+ The Secret of Wakany (with Gum Paris and Partizan Paris) and Duolingo The Tattoo Duo Over (with Voir Pictures Paris), and one for Lacoste Unexpected Encounters in Out of Home.Virtue Copenhagen received seven Gold Pencils, all for Backup Ukraine on behalf of Polycam, Unesco and Blue Shield.

    Tied with six One Show Golds Pencils each were Area 23 New York, Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok, and We Believers New York.

    Five Golds each went to adam&eveDDB London, Apple London, Duolingo Pittsburgh, Rethink in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver, and VMLY&R New York.

    A total of 20,166 pieces from 69 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2023.

    Image supplied. All the ADC 102nd Anual Awards winners have been announced
    All the ADC 102nd Annual Awards winners

    20 hours ago

    Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 54 countries and regions were awarded 210 Gold Pencils, 200 Silver, 238 Bronze, and 1,172 Merits. The One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on 24 May 2023.

    The showcase of all One Show 2023 Pencil winners can be viewedhere, and the online listing of all winners can be viewed here.

NextOptions
Read more: Ogilvy, Savanna, Carling Black Label, Grey Advertising, Romance Films, One Club for Creativity, Darling Films, Impact BBDO Dubai

Related

Image supplied. All the ADC 102nd Anual Awards winners have been announced
All the ADC 102nd Annual Awards winners20 hours ago
Ogilvy was the most awarded agency at the 2023 International Clio Awards
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy was the most awarded agency at the 2023 International Clio Awards3 May 2023
KFC's Anything for the taste ad won in the silver and bronze categories.
All the 2023 SA Clio Award winners3 May 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah and KFC unravel the chicken conspiracy
#OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah and KFC unravel the chicken conspiracy2 May 2023
Image supplied. The One Show 2023 finalist list has been revealed with close to four dozen countries and regions on the list, including South Africa and Africa
All the One Show 2023 SA finalists25 Apr 2023
Image supplied. SA has 64 entries in The One Show 2023 shortlist
64 entries from SA on The One Club for Creativity shortlist11 Apr 2023
Source © Campaign Live There are eight local creatives on the Cannes juries this year
11 South Africans to sit on Cannes Lions juries4 Apr 2023
Ogilvy EMEA CEO Patou Nuytemans: Creating impact is my ultimate objective
Ogilvy EMEA CEO Patou Nuytemans: Creating impact is my ultimate objective16 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz