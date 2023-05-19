5 Gold Pencils, 3 Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show 2023 for Africa and Middle East agencies

Agencies in Israel, Kenya, Turkey, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates won five Gold Pencils, three Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show 2023.

The One Show 2023 Best of Show, Best of Disciplines, special awards — including Fusion Pencil, Green Pencil, Sustainable Development Goals Pencil, and Penta Pencil — and “of the Year” honours were announced on Thursday evening (New York time) at The One Show’s special 50th anniversary ceremony and celebration at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York to close out Creative Week 2023.

Impact BBDO Dubai, working with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai, led the way in MENA and Africa with three prestigious One Show Gold Pencils, all for The Elections Edition on behalf of An Nahar Newspaper.

MENA/Africa Pencil winners

The One Show 2023 Pencil winners from MENA/Africa are as follows:

Gold

‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai The Undeniable Street View for United24, Nova Ukraine, Voices of Children and Boctok SOS in Experiential & Immersive, Events - Virtual



for United24, Nova Ukraine, Voices of Children and Boctok SOS in Experiential & Immersive, Events - Virtual Horizon FCB Dubai with Film DNA Cairo, The Youth Curitiba and Vox Haus Company Activity Novo Hamburgo Breakchains With Blockchain for Children of Female Prisoners' Association in Interactive, Online & Mobile, NFTs



for Children of Female Prisoners' Association in Interactive, Online & Mobile, NFTs Impact BBDO Dubai with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai The Elections Edition for An Nahar Newspaper in Out of Home, Experiential & Immersive



for in Out of Home, Experiential & Immersive Impact BBDO Dubai with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai The Elections Edition for An Nahar Newspaper in Print & Promotional, Innovation in Print



for in Print & Promotional, Innovation in Print Impact BBDO Dubai with Impact BBDO Beirut and DejaVu Dubai The Elections Edition for An Nahar Newspaper in Print & Promotional, Newspaper – Single

Silver

‿ and us Dubai with BlackBox Dubai and Magali Polverino Studio Buenos Aires One-Star Cook Book for Deliveroo in Design, Craft - Photography



for Deliveroo in Design, Craft - Photography Horizon FCB Dubai with Film DNA Cairo, The Youth Curitiba and Vox Haus Company Activity Novo Hamburgo Breakchains With Blockchain for Children of Female Prisoners' Association in Experiential & Immersive, Ecommerce

Bronze