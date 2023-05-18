Industries

Africa


Effie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts

18 May 2023
Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
Effie South Africa has assembled a leading panel of senior advertising and marketing leaders to discuss 'Creative & Effective Marketing' ahead of the upcoming Effie Awards. In the first of the Effie dialogue series exploring collaboration in pursuit of marketing communication effectiveness, the panel will be uncovering and sharing their different views and approaches in terms of ensuring marketing delivers on both metrics of creativity and effectiveness.
Effie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts

The Creative & Effective Marketing Effie dialogue will be steered by leading c-suite members of the sector and includes:

  • Camilla Clerke – executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa
  • Nomsa Chabeli – GM brand and communication, MTN
  • Vaughan Croeser – vice president of marketing, SAB
  • Xolisa Dyeshana – chief creative officer and partner, Joe Public United

Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa takes up the task of moderating the panel discussion and asking the tough questions.

The first dialogue takes place on Thursday 25 May at GIBS, with proceedings kicking off at 5.30pm. Seats are limited, and those wishing to attend are requested to RSVP directly to az.oc.asaca@adnawL.

Creativity has always been at the heart of business, but it still struggles to solidify its position at the top of the management agenda. By definition, the ability to create something novel and appropriate, creativity is essential to the entrepreneurship that gets new businesses started and that sustains the best companies after they have attained scale.

“Join us for a kick-ass discussion on the role of creativity in driving brand and business results in an ever-evolving media and consumer landscape. Our world-class panelists will share their insights on how creativity can help you stand out from the competition and achieve your goals,” says Anwar Jappie, Effie South Africa chair.

The panel will explore the interplay between creativity and marketing effectiveness. Panellists will be engaged to assist in unpacking the importance of creativity in relation to marketing effectiveness through building strong connections and driving consumer engagement.

“The creative function is a key driver of delivering against business objectives, and therefore it should be positioned squarely in the cross-hairs of the c-suite’s top priorities. With this series of dialogues, we’re bringing together industry leaders to discuss and share insights on marketing effectiveness, a vital and much needed activity, designed specifically to highlight the importance of marketing effectiveness’ role in driving the future success of the marketing industry,” adds Mathe Okaba, Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) CEO.

The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by the ACA and sponsored by Nedbank, Investec and GIB, recognise marketing communication that is not only creative but, most importantly, effective. The awards are now in proud partnership with the Nedbank IMC Conference, Africa's foremost integrated marketing conference. Winners of the 2023 Effie Awards will be announced on 15 September 2023.

Join the conversation using the hashtags #EffieAwardsSA, #MarketingUpClose, and #NedbankIMC2023.

For more information on the 2023 Effie Awards, visit www.effieawards.co.za.

Association for Communication and Advertising
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
Read more: MTN, Nedbank, SAB, Investec, Camilla Clerke, Ogilvy South Africa, GIBS, Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public United, Vaughan Croeser, Mathe Okaba, Effie South Africa

