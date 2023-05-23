Grid Worldwide top ranked regional agency in ADC 102nd Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings 2023

Grid Worldwide is the ADC 102nd Annual Awards Regional Agency of the Year for the Middle East and Africa with Muti in second place.

Image supplied. Grid Worldwide is the ADC 102nd Annual Awards Regional Agency of the Year for the Middle East and Africa with Muti in second place

The two are the only two agencies on the list for the region.

The ADC 102nd Annual Awards Regional Agencies of the Year are:

Top winners

MullenLowe US New York and Squarespace New York led the way among top winners in the ADC 102nd Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings.

Based on cumulative points for all Cubes and Merits won, MullenLowe US New York was crowned this year’s ADC top-ranking global agency. The agency won two Best of Disciplines – in Brand/Communication Design and Illustration – for Something To Offend Everyone on behalf of Brooklyn Film Festival.

Squarespace New York also had a strong year, winning a total of eight Gold Cubes, as well as Best of Discipline in Brand-Side for The Singularity”, working with Q Department New York, Final Cut New York, and Smuggler New York/Los Angeles.

ADC 102nd Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings highlights

Highlights of the ADC 102nd Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings are as follows:

ADC 102nd Global Agency Rankings

MullenLowe US New York

VMLY&R New York

FCB New York

Dentsu Tokyo

Serviceplan Germany Munich

Performance Art Toronto

Rethink Toronto/Montréal/Vancouver

VMLY&R Mexico City

McCann New York

adam&eve DDB London (tie) and DDB Chicago (tie)



ADC 102nd Global Agency Network Rankings

VMLY&R

DDB Worldwide

FCB



ADC 102nd Global Brand-Side Agency Rankings

Squarespace New York

Spotify In-House New York

Google Brand Studio APAC



ADC 102nd Global Brand Rankings

Squarespace

Coors Light

The New York Times Magazine



ADC 102nd Global Non-Profit Client Rankings

Brooklyn Film Festival

PAWS NY

Flutwein



ADC 102nd Global Production Company Rankings

Smuggler New York/Los Angeles

Helo Los Angeles

Paulus Co. Ltd Seoul



ADC 102nd Global Music & Sound Company Rankings

JSM Music New York

Yessian New York

Human New York



ADC 102nd Global Highest Ranked Work

Chillboards by DDB Chicago with adam&eveDDB London, NORD DDB CPH Copenhagen, and Molson Coors for Coors Light

Something to Offend Everyone” by MullenLowe US New York for Brooklyn Film Festival

I Will Always Be Me by VMLY&R New York for Dell Technologies and Intel



ADC 102nd Country Rankings

United States

Canada

Germany

China

Japan



ADC 102nd Global Creative Rankings (individuals)

The ADC 102nd Annual Awards Global Creatives of the Year, listed at the agencies and brands where they worked when the winning entries were produced, are as follows:

Creative (overall): Richard Brim, adam&eveDDB London; Rodrigo Jatene, DDB Chicago; Colin Selikow, DDB Chicago; Ari Weiss, DDB Worldwide (tie)



Chief creative officer: Richard Brim, adam&eveDDB London; Rodrigo Jatene, DDB Chicago; Ari Weiss, DDB Worldwide (tie)



Chief design officer: Deb Bishop, The New York Times for Kids New York



Executive creative director: Colin Selikow, DDB Chicago



Group creative director: Zack Menna, Rich Singer, both MullenLowe US New York (tie)



Chief marketing pfficer: Michelle St. Jacques, Molson Coors



Art director: Annie Jen, The New York Times Magazine New York; Ben Grandgenett, The New York Times Magazine New York; Borja Iciz, adam&eveDDB London



New York; Ben Grandgenett, New York; Borja Iciz, adam&eveDDB London Copywriter: Jess West, Ken Bates, both DDB Chicago (tie)



Designer: Andrea Da Silva, Arlinda Shabani, both Serviceplan Germany Munich (tie)



Illustrator: Sofia Kyrimi, G Design Studio Athens



Photographer: William Etchebehere



Photo editor: Noelle Flores-Theard, The New Yorker New York



New York Creative technologist: Shan Jin, Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco



Director: Randy Krallman, Smuggler



Freelancer: Rang Li, Stockholm

The rankings can be viewed by Agency, Independent Agency, Brand-Side Agency, Network, Brand, Non-Profit Client, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Highest Ranked Work, Country, Region, and Creatives (globally, and by region and country).

Rankings methodology

Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on ADC Cubes, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows:

Gold Cube 45 points



Silver 21



Bronze 9



Merit 3



Fusion Cube 90



Designism Cube 90



Best of Discipline 90



Black Cube for Best of Show 135

If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline, the points for the highest award in that discipline is counted towards “of the Year” awards.

Points are only awarded to agencies listed as Primary and Secondary on entries. If several agencies are listed under Primary and Secondary, the points are divided among them.

A total of 11,198 pieces were entered from 59 countries and regions in the ADC 102nd Annual Awards. Agencies, studios, freelancers, brands and production companies in 32 countries were awarded a total of 106 ADC Gold Cubes, 120 Silvers, 162 Bronze and 390 Merits this year.

The top five countries for winners are the US with 367, Canada and Germany with 75 each, China with 74, and Japan with 38.

A complete showcase of all ADC 102nd Annual Awards Cube and Merit winners can be viewed here.

The One Club awards shows each have their distinct focus. The ADC Annual Awards maintain their long-running concentration as the champion for craft, design and innovation, while The One Show judges focus on creativity of ideas and quality of execution.