Out-of-home (OOH) media, sports and the omnichannel approach – A winning formula

Following South Africa's record-breaking fourth win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, many forward-thinking brands are winning, too. These tapped into the nation's zeitgeist, achieving maximum impact with omnichannel advertising platforms, generating widespread engagement and emotional connections with audiences riding the wave of positivity.

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising is consistently included in the marketing mix by leading brands due to its wide reach, impact and effectiveness. But at Outdoor Network, we also recognise the need to integrate other media to maximise exposure.

The omnichannel strategy empowers brands to create holistic and immersive brand experiences for their audiences. Strategically integrating various communication channels taps into the full spectrum of consumer engagement opportunities and leverages current events and trends to brands’ advantage.

The beauty of OOH and omnichannel interconnectedness

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is a promising case study to support the power of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising linked to multiple other communication channels. For the duration of the World Cup, an extensive network of Outdoor Network digital billboards across the nation broadcast real-time messages, including pre-match game announcements, post-match results and messages of support for the team.

The real-time capability of DOOH boosted engagement with fans, encouraging Springbok supporters to submit messages of support, with the added appeal of having some of these messages displayed on digital billboards nationwide.

This DOOH campaign was underpinned by multiple online elements, which played a pivotal role in extending the campaign’s impact and reach, delivering a total audience of over 3.9 million. Combining DOOH with social media content reinforced the messaging, while website pop-ups prompted consumers exposed to the OOH campaign to submit messages. Additionally, a dedicated email campaign targeting key clients and suppliers extended the campaign’s reach into the business space.

The takeout

Hindsight is 20/20, as they say. And while not every brand took advantage of the World Cup fever, ample opportunities still lie ahead. Our consumer consciousness is kinetic – always moving on to the next "big thing". For example, the Proteas are doing great things at the Cricket World Cup. Beyond that, the 2024 Olympics are around the corner. And it isn't just sport that captures the nation.

With the festive season on the horizon, there are many opportunities to capture the holiday mood. Making the case for the omnichannel approach, here's my takeout following the Rugby World Cup.

Maximised reach: OOH-led Omnichannel marketing enables brands to connect with their target audiences through multiple touchpoints, including digital billboards, online platforms and social media. This diversified approach ensures maximum exposure and reach.

Real-time engagement: Integrating digital out-of-home advertising with online channels allows brands to engage with audiences in real-time. The immediacy and adaptability of DOOH enables them to participate in ongoing conversations, capitalising on trending topics and current events.

Enhanced visibility: OOH-led Omnichannel campaigns amplify a brand's visibility on various mediums. In Outdoor Network's case, combining digital billboards with online elements provided a highly visible and immersive experience for consumers.

Content synergy: Content generated on one platform, such as digital billboards, can be repurposed for use on social media and online channels, ensuring consistency and message reinforcement.

Comprehensive analytics: OOH-led Omnichannel marketing provides a wealth of data and analytics from various sources. This data can be harnessed to gain deeper insights into consumer behaviour and preferences, informing future marketing efforts.

In essence, an OOH-led omnichannel approach leveraging the strengths of digital out-of-home empowers brands to create a holistic and immersive brand experience for their audiences. By strategically integrating various communication channels, brands can tap into the full spectrum of consumer engagement opportunities and pivot off current events and trends to their advantage.

Sport has a unique ability to transcend cultural, racial and social divides, bringing people together. The success of the Outdoor Network Rugby World Cup campaign is a compelling example of how innovative OOH marketing strategies can redefine the way we engage with audiences in today's digital age.

The OOH-led omnichannel approach captivated fans and showcased the enduring power of sport to unite a nation. It's a powerful reminder that when creativity, technology and a sense of community come together, remarkable marketing results can be achieved.

