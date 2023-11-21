Matt Buchanan appointed Ogilvy's global and EMEA president of integrated communications

Matt Buchanan is to take up the newly-created role of global and EMEA president of integrated communications for Ogilvy, while continuing in his current role as the agency’s global head of consumer PR, which he has led since 2021.

In his new role, Buchanan will focus on strengthening Ogilvy’s integrated offering and the agency’s earned-first creative capability across PR, influence and social in EMEA, reporting to global CEO Julianna Richter and working with EMEA chief client officer Joanna Oosthuizen and other regional leaders including North America president Charlotte Tansill and Asia president Emily Poon.

Deep specialist expertise

“Brands don’t come to agencies any more simply wanting advertising, PR or social media. They come with a business problem and want the best of everything, all the time.

“What’s always excited me about Ogilvy is our deep specialist expertise and our focus on integration,” says Buchanan.

“I'm looking forward to this next chapter, working more closely with our teams across EMEA to further elevate our earned-first offering and ensure our clients are getting the best of Ogilvy’s creative excellence,” he adds.

Seamless integration

“This promotion and added responsibility recognises Matt’s leadership over the last five years, and the valuable contribution he has made to elevate Ogilvy PR's offering,” says Richter.

“Our clients are increasingly looking for the seamless integration of earned media, social and influencer marketing so it's the right time to bring this together more formally and have someone with Matt's expertise lead this for us in the region.”