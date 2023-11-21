Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DMASAMembrana MediaBroad MediaJacaranda FMKantarLocation BankMachine_Joe PublicUrban Brew StudiosThe Walt Disney Company AfricaIgnition GroupEbony+IvoryBluegrass DigitalMediaHeads 360OrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

PR & Communications News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Matt Buchanan appointed Ogilvy's global and EMEA president of integrated communications

    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    Matt Buchanan is to take up the newly-created role of global and EMEA president of integrated communications for Ogilvy, while continuing in his current role as the agency’s global head of consumer PR, which he has led since 2021.
    Source: © PRovoke Media Matt Buchanan is to take up the newly-created role of global and EMEA president of integrated communications for Ogilvy
    Source: © PRovoke Media PRovoke MediaMatt Buchanan is to take up the newly-created role of global and EMEA president of integrated communications for Ogilvy

    In his new role, Buchanan will focus on strengthening Ogilvy’s integrated offering and the agency’s earned-first creative capability across PR, influence and social in EMEA, reporting to global CEO Julianna Richter and working with EMEA chief client officer Joanna Oosthuizen and other regional leaders including North America president Charlotte Tansill and Asia president Emily Poon.

    Deep specialist expertise

    “Brands don’t come to agencies any more simply wanting advertising, PR or social media. They come with a business problem and want the best of everything, all the time.

    “What’s always excited me about Ogilvy is our deep specialist expertise and our focus on integration,” says Buchanan.

    “I'm looking forward to this next chapter, working more closely with our teams across EMEA to further elevate our earned-first offering and ensure our clients are getting the best of Ogilvy’s creative excellence,” he adds.

    Seamless integration

    “This promotion and added responsibility recognises Matt’s leadership over the last five years, and the valuable contribution he has made to elevate Ogilvy PR's offering,” says Richter.

    “Our clients are increasingly looking for the seamless integration of earned media, social and influencer marketing so it's the right time to bring this together more formally and have someone with Matt's expertise lead this for us in the region.”

    Read more: social media, communications, integrated communications, advertising, Public relations, EMEA, Ogilvy, earned media, influencer marketing, PR
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © Shift Delete It is reported that Apple is pulling all its adverts from X following the endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory by Elon Musk
    Apple follows IBM in pulling all adverts from X, after Musk endorses antisemitic conspiracy theory
    1 day
    Image supplied. Hohm Energy’s Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving social media campaign is a play on the stereotypical festive season commercial
    Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving
    1 day
    Image supplied. The latest Lessons of Worth, L'Oréal’s global series of inspirational video testimonials, features L'Oréal’s first black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa, Thuso Mbedu
    Thuso Mbedu: L'Oréal's first Black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa
    3 days
    Source: © 123rf Sue Blaine, Flow Communications, says ethical storytelling avoids harmful narratives and stereotyping and shows all people, wherever they are, as being capable and innovative
    5 considerations for ethical storytelling
     17 Nov 2023
    Source: © Cannes Lions The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity71st edition has launched
    #Cannes2024: Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 71st edition launches
    16 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa's new Television Establishment Survey found that 65.5% of viewers watch through a TV set only
    BRC updates TV Establishment Survey to reflect global trends
    14 Nov 2023
    Assegais announces VW as Marketer of Year and Ogilvy as the Most Effective Agency
    Ogilvy South AfricaAssegais announces VW as Marketer of Year and Ogilvy as the Most Effective Agency
    IAS agency credentials - 2 gold winners for 2023
    DMASAIAS agency credentials - 2 gold winners for 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz