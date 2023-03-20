Tractor adds high-value DOOH site on Cape Town N2 to its network

Tractor Outdoor has added new key sites to its Western Cape network of digital out of home (DOOH) inventory: four new screens flanking the N2, and a stone's throw from Cape Town International Airport - making Tractor the first independent media owner to offer this calibre of coverage on a national highway.

The screens allow for the flighting of high-definition, full-colour digital visuals. And thanks to Tractor’s advanced programmatic technology, advertisers have access to in-depth data pertaining to audience movements and campaign impact.

The media owner’s prominent new sites are located between the Jakes Gerwel and Jan Smuts Drive off-ramps on Cape Town’s main motorway. The inventory consists of two billboards which greet commuters heading towards the central business district (CBD), and a further two screens that face those driving towards the airport.

Explains Michael Brits, general manager at Tractor Outdoor: “Our continued site development and investment in the Cape Town metro has allowed us to foster high-impact and strategically situated sites that greet thousands of commuters each day, offering an unrivalled opportunity for exposure to any brand booking through our network.

“The asset upgrade signifies the importance we place on site development, as well as premium locations that offer high dwell times, and where advertisers have access to significant audience sizes,” he says.

Mali Motsumi-Garrido, sales director at Tractor Outdoor, adds that with the airport being the gateway for local and international travellers into the city, the location is a highly sought-after spot, and is part of Tractor’s long-term strategy to extend its DOOH footprint.

“Currently, the N2 highway faces a high degree of traffic congestion as the ‘semigration’ movement – catalysed by Covid-19 – takes hold, with professionals from other provinces and global digital nomads flocking to South Africa’s most beautiful city.

“While this traffic is admittedly a huge inconvenience for commuters, it does ensure a captive audience for advertisers. This stretch of road, specifically, is considered the Golden Mile of outdoor advertising locations, and these four billboards are currently the only digital screens on this part of the N2, making it one of the most valuable DOOH sites in South Africa,” she says.



