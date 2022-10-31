Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HaveYouHeardHot 102.7FMMultiChoiceMakeReignBrandMappBateleur Brand PlanningAPO GroupOFM RadioPrimedia OutdooriContact BPOTDMCVERVEExposure MarketingHellopeterTractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Sales Representative Johannesburg
  • Personal Assistant Johannesburg
  • Junior Photographer Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Tractor Outdoor acquires boutique media company, extending its reach across the Western Cape

    31 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
    Following its acquisition of a 50% stake in boutique media company UrbanSigns in 2018, leading out-of-home (OOH) media owner Tractor Outdoor has since announced that it will take over the rest of the business.
    Ben Harris
    Ben Harris

    Ben Harris, managing director at Tractor, explains that upon the initial part-acquisition of UrbanSigns four years ago, a joint venture between the two businesses was launched – a separate entity called ‘urbantrac’. Through merging the portfolios of both companies, clients were able to benefit from having access to multiple OOH locations and thus maximise their reach.

    “With this latest move, we will now do away with urbantrac and consolidate everything under the Tractor Outdoor umbrella. This will unlock significant value for our clients by adding 26 key sites to our Western Cape portfolio, extending our footprint and influence. Moreover, having complete autonomy will allow us greater opportunity to innovate, update and augment the portfolio as we go.”

    Harris says that the relationship with UrbanSigns has been a mutually beneficial, rewarding and long-standing one, adding that: “UrbanSigns’ owner Antony Urbaniak founded his company around 30 years ago, and is one of the stalwarts and pioneers of the local outdoor media industry.

    “He has run an admirably tight ship and managed a successful business for many years, and it has been a privilege working with – and learning from – him. We look forward to building on this legacy while taking our own business into the future.”

    Remarks Urbaniak: “It has been a wonderful partnership and I will miss working with Tractor and their dynamic team.”

    Harris says that the Western Cape continues to yield exciting potential for media owners and advertisers. “The province’s outdoor media landscape is well-regulated and it sees a large number of tourists, business travellers and holidaymakers each year.

    “There is a great demand for iconic, premium sites, and Cape Town is well-known for these. Thus it remains a core strategic focus within our national network of OOH and digital out of home (DOOH) inventory.”

    This announcement follows the recent acquisition of a minority stake in Tractor Media Holdings by black-owned private equity and venture capital firm Hlayisani Capital; with the intention behind both moves being to aggressively accelerate the Tractor’s DOOH growth strategy over the next few years.

    NextOptions
    Tractor Outdoor
    Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
    Read more: Tractor Outdoor, Ben Harris, UrbanSigns

    Related

    When more is less: Tackling oversaturation in the OOH industry
    Tractor OutdoorWhen more is less: Tackling oversaturation in the OOH industry26 Oct 2022
    The role of compliance in building a more cohesive OOH industry
    Tractor OutdoorThe role of compliance in building a more cohesive OOH industry6 Oct 2022
    Why outdoor media owners should be thinking about their content strategy
    Tractor OutdoorWhy outdoor media owners should be thinking about their content strategy28 Sep 2022
    Ben Harris. Picture Supplied.
    State of OOH media with Tractor Outdoor's Ben Harris22 Sep 2022
    Mentorship: Helping women getting a foot in the door of outdoor
    Tractor OutdoorMentorship: Helping women getting a foot in the door of outdoor26 Aug 2022
    Tractor Outdoor opens its DOOH network to SA's communities
    Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor opens its DOOH network to SA's communities17 Aug 2022
    Supplied. The average dwell time at forecourts is 15 minutes, yet they remain an underutilised market
    Forecourts: the perfect DOOH marketing opportunity20 Jul 2022
    Supplied.
    2022 Bookmark Awards live event to celebrate the power of togetherness27 Jun 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz