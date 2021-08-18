Nalesa Media and Reveel partnership on the Maponya Mall digital out of home network

The companies will look to build on the great work done by Nalesa Media, since taking over the rights in January 2021. A specific focus will be placed on the growth of the existing and future digital out of home opportunities across the property.
“With an existing network of iconic digital screens in Soweto, Reveel was the obvious partner choice for us to ensure that we now are able to effectively bolster this Soweto offering, with some amazing digital assets across the most popular areas” says Palesa Mabuse, MD of Nalesa Media.
Official announcement to the OOH industry of the hand over from The Media Factory to Nalesa Media of all indoor and outdoor OOH inventory of Maponya Mall as of 1 December 2020...
Nalesa Media 15 Mar 2021
“We are excited to get stuck into this opportunity and we believe that we have a lot of value to add. I can’t wait to work with Paddy and his sales team to further build on the momentum that they have built over what has been a very turbulent couple months,” says Tyron Martin, sales director of Reveel. Having worked with Palesa and her team a few years back, it’s great to be able to pick up again where we left off, and I have no doubt this partnership will grow organically into other strategic areas as time goes on.”
For any further information on the Maponya Mall digital OOH network opportunities please contact az.oc.aidemaselan@kcirtap
or az.oc.leever@noryt
. Alternatively, visit www.nalesamedia.co.za
or www.reveel.co.za