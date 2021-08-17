Primedia Group appoints new Group CEO

Primedia Group has confirmed its appointment of Jonathan Procter as the Group CEO.

Acting Group CEO of Primedia, Phumzile Langeni, said, “Jonathan’s extensive media experience in Africa and Europe has qualified him to lead the next stage of the Group’s growth strategy. We will all benefit from his innovative outlook and his global insights on media. The board is delighted Jonathan has joined us to lead the team at Primedia.”Procter joins the Primedia Group from the Antenna Group, a privately-owned international technology, media, and entertainment company with a presence in Central and Eastern Europe, where he held the position of group managing director. He has over thirty years of experience in the media sector.Procter said, “I was pleased to have returned to South Africa, and I look forward to supporting the growth of the Primedia Group and its leading position in a fast-evolving media landscape. I have been impressed by Primedia’s digital innovation that enhances advertiser, consumer, and listener value propositions. I am passionate about developing talent and will continue to create an environment where excellence can thrive in all the brands of the Group.”Langeni said that one of Procter’s key responsibilities will be to continue and enhance a transformation strategy that aims to support the long-term sustainability of Primedia. The strategy is also meant to reflect on the society in which Primedia operates, and anchor its position in the media and broadcasting industry.“His drive for innovation, prioritisation of inclusive development opportunities, and his leadership track record is tailor-made for Primedia right now, as the Group faces increased competition from international digital media platforms that target our audiences and our advertisers,” concluded Langeni.