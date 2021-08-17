Primedia Group appoints new Group CEO

Media News South Africa

  Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM is sad to announce that the station's head of news and news anchor on Joburg's Hottest Breakfast, Ragani Achary, passed away due to Covid-19. Issued by Hot 102.7FM
  Source: Artem Podrez from
    The dos and don'ts of compulsory vaccination policies
    The Department of Labour published guidelines on 11 June 2021 stipulating that Covid-19 vaccinations can be made mandatory by employers. However, this raises a number of questions, including whether or not any organisation can implement such a policy, and how they go about doing so. By Louise Woodburn
  #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    The future is open. The possibilities that lie in the future are infinite. When I say 'It is our duty to remain optimists', this includes not only the openness of the future but also that which all of us contribute to it by everything we do: we are all responsible for what the future holds in store. Thus it is our duty not to prophecy evil, but, rather, to fight for a better world - Karl Popper By Bronwyn Williams
  Dr Susan Vosloo. Source: Facebook
    Medical community slams top heart surgeon's anti-vaxx comments
    The medical community has come out strongly against prominent heart surgeon, Dr Susan Vosloo's anti-vaccination sentiments on the BitChute, a platform described as the right-wing alternative to YouTube.
  Styli Charalambous, the CEO and cofounder of Daily Maverick was awarded the Nat Nakasa Award for 2021.
    Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards 2021 winners announced
    Winners of the 23rd Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards, sponsored by Sanlam, were announced on 14 August 2021. The flagship event of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) awards journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges and displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa with integrity, resisted censorship, and striven for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
  Uyanda Manana, managing director of Conversation Lab
    Conversation Lab wins multiple Unilever brands
    Conversation Lab, an independent, Black women-owned and run digital agency, has won an impressive number of Unilever brands in the organic search and content space.
Primedia Group appoints new Group CEO

17 Aug 2021
Primedia Group has confirmed its appointment of Jonathan Procter as the Group CEO.
Jonathan Procter
Jonathan Procter

Acting Group CEO of Primedia, Phumzile Langeni, said, “Jonathan’s extensive media experience in Africa and Europe has qualified him to lead the next stage of the Group’s growth strategy. We will all benefit from his innovative outlook and his global insights on media. The board is delighted Jonathan has joined us to lead the team at Primedia.”

Procter joins the Primedia Group from the Antenna Group, a privately-owned international technology, media, and entertainment company with a presence in Central and Eastern Europe, where he held the position of group managing director. He has over thirty years of experience in the media sector.

Primedia Outdoor continues to evolve AVR technology, now including colour recognition
Primedia Outdoor continues to evolve AVR technology, now including colour recognition

Following the positive results and ROI of Primedia Outdoor's Prime(i) Road and Prime(i) Mall technology and product offering, this innovative AVR (Anonymous Vehicle Recognition) technology has evolved even further and now includes colour...

Issued by Primedia Outdoor 6 Aug 2021


Procter said, “I was pleased to have returned to South Africa, and I look forward to supporting the growth of the Primedia Group and its leading position in a fast-evolving media landscape. I have been impressed by Primedia’s digital innovation that enhances advertiser, consumer, and listener value propositions. I am passionate about developing talent and will continue to create an environment where excellence can thrive in all the brands of the Group.”

Langeni said that one of Procter’s key responsibilities will be to continue and enhance a transformation strategy that aims to support the long-term sustainability of Primedia. The strategy is also meant to reflect on the society in which Primedia operates, and anchor its position in the media and broadcasting industry.

Primedia Broadcasting appoints Lindile Xoko as chief revenue officer
Primedia Broadcasting appoints Lindile Xoko as chief revenue officer

Primedia Broadcasting announced that Lindile Xoko will be joining the group as chief revenue officer effective 20 September 2021...

Issued by Primedia Broadcasting 26 Jul 2021


“His drive for innovation, prioritisation of inclusive development opportunities, and his leadership track record is tailor-made for Primedia right now, as the Group faces increased competition from international digital media platforms that target our audiences and our advertisers,” concluded Langeni.
