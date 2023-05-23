Marketing & Media OOH
    DOOH initiative to transform health & wellness landscape

    5 Aug 2024
    Reveel, a digital out-of-home (DOOH) solutions company, in partnership with Virgin Active SA, has announced the rollout of a national digital network across the health and wellness brand's extensive network of clubs.
    (Image supplied) Reveel and Virgin Active SA are launching a pioneering digital network in health & wellness clubs across South Africa
    This initiative marks a significant transformation in the health and wellness landscape, integrating state-of-the-art digital technology to elevate member experiences and operational efficiencies.

    The rollout of the digital network will begin in the coming months.

    The initiative aligns with Virgin Active SA's broader strategy to integrate advanced technology into its operations and physical spaces to ensure members have access to the most effective resources to support their exercise and wellness journeys.

    Hubs of digital innovation

    The new digital network will transform Virgin Active clubs into hubs of digital innovation, where technology enhances every aspect of the member experience.

    The installations will include advanced digital displays that provide real-time, club-specific information, tailored exercise and wellness content and engaging promotional offers.

    Strategic impact and benefits

    This initiative will give members a seamless and enriched experience, enhancing engagement and motivation through technologically advanced interactions.

    "We are not just installing digital screens; we are creating immersive environments that integrate seamlessly with the day-to-day activities of gym-goers, ensuring that every visit is unique and fulfilling,” says Tanner Rock, commercial director at Reveel.

    "We look forward to working with the Reveel team to make a bold, beautifully designed digital statement, which improves our members' experience, in our Clubs nationally" remarked Dean Kowarski, CEO of Virgin Active SA.

    Adds Rock, "Our partnership with Virgin Active is a testament to Reveel’s commitment to transforming spaces and elevating experiences.”

