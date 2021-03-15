Maponya Mall (Soweto)

Nalesa Media has been awarded the bid as per RFQ released by Redefine Properties to render OOH sales of all Maponya Mall advertising inventory. Nalesa Media is dedicated to servicing the industry with professional and ethical standards as prescribed by all relevant South African OOH regulations.
We look forward to engaging with the industry in reference to Maponya Mall and other sites that we have available in the Soweto/Johannesburg region.“We are formally announcing that any and all Maponya Mall OOH inventory will be booked directly with us.”
– Palesa Mabuse
Patrick Ndlovu (Sales & Marketing Manager) – az.oc.aidemaselan@kcirtap
/ 010 448 1399
Palesa Mabuse (Managing Director) – az.oc.aidemaselan@aselap
/ 010 448 1399