Maponya Mall (Soweto)

15 Mar 2021
Issued by: Nalesa Media
Official announcement to the OOH industry of the hand over from The Media Factory (Pty) Ltd to Nalesa Media (Pty) Ltd of all indoor and outdoor OOH inventory of Maponya Mall as of 1 December 2020.
Nalesa Media has been awarded the bid as per RFQ released by Redefine Properties to render OOH sales of all Maponya Mall advertising inventory. Nalesa Media is dedicated to servicing the industry with professional and ethical standards as prescribed by all relevant South African OOH regulations.

We look forward to engaging with the industry in reference to Maponya Mall and other sites that we have available in the Soweto/Johannesburg region.

“We are formally announcing that any and all Maponya Mall OOH inventory will be booked directly with us.” – Palesa Mabuse

Patrick Ndlovu (Sales & Marketing Manager) – az.oc.aidemaselan@kcirtap / 010 448 1399
Palesa Mabuse (Managing Director) – az.oc.aidemaselan@aselap / 010 448 1399

Nalesa Media
Nalesa Media (Pty) is a 100% women BBBEE Level 1 owned Media Company and Out of Home (OoH) site owner established in 2010 by Naledi and Palesa Mabuse.
