Mamela partners with Connect Media Advertising

Mamela has evolved from OOH media owners into township audience experts by implementing a cross-media strategy covering multiple touchpoints. Mamela keeps brands connected and top of mind throughout our consumers' daily journey. We use the best of traditional OOH and location-based mobile targeting to drive consumers through the conversion funnel and offer brands the opportunity to be the final reminder at the point of purchase. As the first-choice township resource for clients, we saw an opportunity to expand our OOH offering in the Eastern Cape; Tshwane and Mahikeng.
Connect Media Advertising is a leading billboard specialist that originated in the Eastern Cape in 2005. After developing one of the most sought after Eastern Cape holdings, they spread their wings nationally. “We pride ourselves in offering our business partners exceptional value and return on investment with each campaign booked,” says PJ van Rensburg, managing director of Connect Media Advertising. Relationships, excellent service and doing what’s best for clients are at the core of what Connect stands for. These are values that Mamela shared with Connect and laid the foundation of our new partnership.
Township location experts Mamela Media have grown into township audience experts, offering brands a 360 degree solution to engage with the township consumer in their daily journey. As part of this solution, Mamela announces their collaboration with fellow township experts, Keys Communications...
Mamela Media 8 Jun 2020
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Connect Media to exclusively market and sell their fantastic holding of sites. This partnership bolsters our main market offering in East London, Gqeberha, Tshwane and Mahikeng. We believe that our shared values of relationships matter and being extraordinary combined with our mutual passion for choosing the very best sites in the areas where we specialise, is a recipe for a great partnership,” says managing director of Mamela, Leigh O'Mahoney.
“We are very excited about our partnership and working with the Mamela team. We look forward to achieving great results together,” says Nico Venter, new business development manager at Connect Media Advertising.
Bringing Connect on board has taken our national holding to the next level, allowing us to better service our clients’ needs. In addition to this, Mamela utilises a combination of measurement tools like uplift in footfall and sales to help brands determine the success of their campaigns. We collect and analyse consumer insights for brands to better understand their target audience to improve on future campaigns.
To meaningfully engage with the mass market audience, get in touch with Mamela on www.mamelamedia.co.za
