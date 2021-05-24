Mamela partners with Connect Media Advertising

Mamela has evolved from OOH media owners into township audience experts by implementing a cross-media strategy covering multiple touchpoints. Mamela keeps brands connected and top of mind throughout our consumers' daily journey. We use the best of traditional OOH and location-based mobile targeting to drive consumers through the conversion funnel and offer brands the opportunity to be the final reminder at the point of purchase. As the first-choice township resource for clients, we saw an opportunity to expand our OOH offering in the Eastern Cape; Tshwane and Mahikeng.