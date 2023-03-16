Dumisa TV honours the true spirit of Easter

Channel 340 brings you a four-part Easter Special premiering tomorrow, 17 March at 5pm. This is the perfect way to gear up for the Easter weekend!

Dumisa TV, Channel 340 on DStv provides a voice and a platform for African indigenous and traditional churches to bring audiences the best in Christian praise and worship, and God's word; broadcasting top quality music videos, magazine shows and entertainment. Our broadcasts of the Sunday Church Services are a source of upliftment and inspiration to many South Africans. Dumisa TV is proud to be a unique platform for African traditional Christian community, a channel that they can call their own. Ikhaya LeNdumiso!

In traditional African Christian Churches of all denominations, Easter is one of the most important holy events and is centred around contemplation of the stations of the Cross and the Seven Words. Every year, Dumisa TV brings its audiences Mantswe a Supileng, a special Easter broadcast where pastors share the Word of God, and choirs lead praise and worship, aligned to the teachings of the Seven Words.

This year not only is the channel bringing audiences their familiar and much-loved Mantswe a Supileng 2023 on Good Friday, but from the 17th of March, audiences will be treated to three weekly buildup episodes focused on the teachings of the Station of the Cross. Each 48-minute episode is a meaningful and inspiring blend of sermons, reflections and choir performances brought to life by pastors and priests from multi-denominations; from Reverend Matu of the Presbyterian Church of Africa Orlando Circuit, to Reverend Bacela of the St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church, and Reverend Sivetye Sambulo from UCCSA to name a few; and supported by motivational speakers such as Malesedi; and choirs, Bahumutsi Ba Morena Gospel Choir, Isaac & The Mighty Messengers Sefofane Gospel Choir, Devine Power Ministries, and Imbewu YeThemba.

In the two-hour special on Good Friday reflections on The Seven Words will be led by Reverend O.I. Gasenewe and Reverend Sivetye Sambulo from UCCSA; Brother Neo Kodi and Brother Phuti Seboni from the ZCC Mahwelereng Branch; while praise and worship between sermons will be led by I.P.C.C and Wachumlilo.

This year, the Easter Special series offers viewers a whole month of opportunity to be deeply inspired by the true meaning of Easter and ample opportunity to lift their spirits in praise and worship.

Catch the buildup episodes on 17, 24 and 31 March; and the two-hour Good Friday Special episode of Mantswe a Supileng on 7 April at 5pm only on Dumisa TV, DStv Channel 340. Ikhaya LeNdumiso.

Dumisa TV is a South African traditional Christian channel created and run by Urban Brew Studios and is proudly broadcast on DStv in 10 countries in the SADC region. It is the biggest religious channel on DStv reaching over 3 million viewers per month.

For more information on Dumisa TV or Urban Brew Studios please contact az.oc.vtasimud@ofni.