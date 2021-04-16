Hit sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds returns for a highly anticipated second season

Award-winning cast returns including Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones

War of the Worlds to premiere this October on Fox A contemporary reimagining of H.G. Wells' timeless classic, War of the Worlds, will premiere on Fox (DStv 125) on Wednesday, 30 October, at 20h45...

The second series of Fox and Canal+’s multi-faceted drama series, written and created by Bafta-winner Howard Overman () of Urban Myth Films, will premiere on Mondays at 8.45pm (CAT) from 24 May 2021 on Fox (DStv 125, Starsat StarSat 131). The eight part series will premiere with a double bill of the first two episodes, with a single episode per week thereafter.Set in France and the UK, the critically-acclaimed, modern-day retelling of HG Wells’ classic novel has an ensemble cast, including Golden Globe-winner and Emmy and Tony award nominated actor Gabriel Byrne () and Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-winner Daisy Edgar-Jones (), along with further returning cast members Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan and Emilie de Preissac.In the first series of, an alien attack all but wiped out mankind, with just a handful of humans fighting to survive. And no one felt more rocked by the invasion than Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who discovered she may have her own strange personal connection to the aliens. Series two ofsees our characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own.Howard Overman commented: “It was always my intention in the first series ofthat the intricacies of human relationships would be at its heart. Watching these complex characters brought to life by such a fantastic cast of actors was a joy, and it’s been a thrill returning to their stories for series two.”“The first season ofbrought a uniquely thrilling and action-packed drama with deep human emotion to viewers across the continent, and was an instant hit,” said Evert van der Veer, vice president, media networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa. “We are excited to join fans in the continuation of this gritty sci-fi story, just as we are to add this season to the existing content roster of the boldest, brightest and most unexpected live action and animation, that can only be found on Fox.”A global hit, the first series ofachieved one of the highest viewing records on Canal+ on-demand service, as a Canal+ Creation Originale. Airing in more than 50 European and African markets on Fox, it was the most successful regional launch since 2016, and was the UK’s highest rated new Fox launch since 2012.season one is among the highest-performing series on Epix in the US.Distributed internationally by StudioCanal, the drama series is executive produced by Howard Overman, Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps for Urban Myth Films.was produced with support of Welsh Government funding through Creative Wales. The second season of the contemporary adaptation sees Richard Clark return to direct episodes one to four whilst Ben A Williams directs episodes five to eight.is produced by StudioCanal-backed Urban Myth Films, in partnership with Canal+ and Fox, and is broadcast in the US on Epix.DSTV: Channel 125StarSat: 131 on DTH, 70 on DTT (215 on DTT in Uganda)