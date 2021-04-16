TV Company news South Africa

  #Newsmaker: Thando Mafongosi, Grey Group Advertising's new strategy director
    Grey Group Advertising Africa has announced the promotion of Thando Mafongosi to strategy director. Mafongosi holds a Bachelor's degree focused in brand management from Vega School and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science. She has worked in the advertising industry for a number of years, her skills include brand management, digital marketing strategy, advertising, strategic planning, traditional marketing strategy.
  #StartupStory: BlueAvo to tackle inequality in the media industry
    South African startup BlueAvo has been shortlisted for the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK) Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. BlueAvo is a digital platform which connects brands with freelance creatives across the African continent for their creative and marketing needs, and functions as a digital workspace.
  #BehindtheBrandManager: Charmagne Mavudzi of Volvo Car South Africa
    Charmagne Mavudzi is a force to be reckoned with. As a student, she launched an industry-first mobile beauty app platform that was honoured on Dragon's Den. As a professional, she held managerial roles at Handel and Accenture. Currently, she heads up the Volvo Car South Africa (VCSA) brand, an admirable feat. Mavudzi's official title is head of consumer experience, which is essentially a hybrid marketing role.
Hit sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds returns for a highly anticipated second season

16 Apr 2021
Issued by: Fox Networks Group
Award-winning cast returns including Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones

The second series of Fox and Canal+’s multi-faceted drama series War of the Worlds, written and created by Bafta-winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Merlin) of Urban Myth Films, will premiere on Mondays at 8.45pm (CAT) from 24 May 2021 on Fox (DStv 125, Starsat StarSat 131). The eight part series will premiere with a double bill of the first two episodes, with a single episode per week thereafter.

Set in France and the UK, the critically-acclaimed, modern-day retelling of HG Wells’ classic novel has an ensemble cast, including Golden Globe-winner and Emmy and Tony award nominated actor Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment) and Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-winner Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), along with further returning cast members Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan and Emilie de Preissac.


In the first series of War of the Worlds, an alien attack all but wiped out mankind, with just a handful of humans fighting to survive. And no one felt more rocked by the invasion than Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who discovered she may have her own strange personal connection to the aliens. Series two of War of the Worlds sees our characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own.

Howard Overman commented: “It was always my intention in the first series of War of the Worlds that the intricacies of human relationships would be at its heart. Watching these complex characters brought to life by such a fantastic cast of actors was a joy, and it’s been a thrill returning to their stories for series two.”

“The first season of War of the Worlds brought a uniquely thrilling and action-packed drama with deep human emotion to viewers across the continent, and was an instant hit,” said Evert van der Veer, vice president, media networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa. “We are excited to join fans in the continuation of this gritty sci-fi story, just as we are to add this season to the existing content roster of the boldest, brightest and most unexpected live action and animation, that can only be found on Fox.”

War of the Worlds to premiere this October on Fox

A contemporary reimagining of H.G. Wells' timeless classic, War of the Worlds, will premiere on Fox (DStv 125) on Wednesday, 30 October, at 20h45...

Issued by Fox Networks Group 24 Oct 2019


A global hit, the first series of War of the Worlds achieved one of the highest viewing records on Canal+ on-demand service, as a Canal+ Creation Originale. Airing in more than 50 European and African markets on Fox, it was the most successful regional launch since 2016, and was the UK’s highest rated new Fox launch since 2012. War of the Worlds season one is among the highest-performing series on Epix in the US.

Distributed internationally by StudioCanal, the drama series is executive produced by Howard Overman, Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps for Urban Myth Films. War of the Worlds was produced with support of Welsh Government funding through Creative Wales. The second season of the contemporary adaptation sees Richard Clark return to direct episodes one to four whilst Ben A Williams directs episodes five to eight.


War of the Worlds is produced by StudioCanal-backed Urban Myth Films, in partnership with Canal+ and Fox, and is broadcast in the US on Epix.

How to tune in:
DSTV: Channel 125
StarSat: 131 on DTH, 70 on DTT (215 on DTT in Uganda)

Fox Networks Group
Through genre defining channel brands Fox, Fox Sports and National Geographic, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa is the pan-regional leader for entertainment, factual and sports programming.
