Magazines Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication 16th edition 2021 - it's a must-see!

15 Apr 2021
Issued by: Topco Media
It's official! The much-anticipated 16th edition of Topco Media's Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication, is out - and it's gone digital! The proud publication is known for celebrating South African organisations, in both the public and private sectors, that prioritise gender empowerment within their business strategies. The publication drives awareness locally and internationally around the value and impact of women in leadership.

The 16th edition cover is a true celebration of champion women leaders in South Africa, honouring public figures who have gone the extra mile in empowering the country and future generations of young women. Many of these women have been recognised cover stars in previous editions, and are award-winning pioneers in their respective fields. Cover icons include Dr Glenda Gray, South African physician, scientist and activist; Caster Semenya, South African Olympic gold medalist and icon; and Hon. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, to name but only a few.

Boasting more than 200 pages of quality content, tons of in depth interviews with trailblazing women and critical information regarding top women-empowered companies - this is a bumper edition you simply cannot miss out on! We’ve gone completely digital, as the Covid-19 pandemic required pivoting and much technological innovation. The convenience of our digimag allows you to simply click straight through to top-tier video and podcast content for your enjoyment.


Inside the 16th edition of the Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication, you will find:
  • Compelling interviews with Top Women leaders such as Funeka Montjane (Standard Bank Group), Glenda Gray (South African Medical Research Council), Leila Fourie (JSE), Shirley Machaba (PwC), Felicity Hudson (Discovery Ltd), Rachel Kolisi (Rise Women), Aisha Pandor (SweepSouth) and Lianne du Toit (YPO).

  • A round up of top women leaders in tech, sustainability and education - get the scoop on women paving the way for transformation in SA.

  • A look into top young women achievers across our nation - find out who the true movers and shakers are.

  • A lifestyle section that will have you fully-equipped and loaded to deal with managing your finances, building a fool-proof business network and fulfilling project management tasks to the best of your ability.

  • A mega celebration of the 2020 Standard Bank Top Women Awards and Conference - both events were held digitally and reflect what is possible when there are no limitations!

  • A comprehensive Index of the top 100 companies in South Africa.

With loads more inside this exciting bumper edition, you won’t want to miss out on this!

Check out the 16th edition of the Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication on the Issuu digital publishing platform here.

Stay up to date with all the latest on top women in SA, by signing up to the Standard Bank Top Women newsletter here.

Get your free digital copy of Public Sector Leaders (PSL) April edition - out now!

Human rights and constitutional democracy are the golden threads which run through this bumper April edition of Public Sector Leaders...

Issued by Topco Media 7 hours ago


*For enquiries, regarding being profiled or showcased in the next edition of the Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication, please contact associate publisher Judy Chileshe:

Telephone: 021 205 6365
Mobile: 064 006 0621
Email: az.oc.ocpot@ehselihc.yduj

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Comment

Related

Topco MediaSMEs can thrive in SA - Here's what you need to know according to Lulalend CEO, Trevor Gosling3 hours ago
Topco MediaHow to build a mindset that will keep you inspired, no matter what6 hours ago
Topco MediaGet your free digital copy of Public Sector Leaders (PSL) April edition - out now!7 hours ago
Topco MediaFinancial fitness: Taking your credit score to the next level - top tips9 Apr 2021
Topco MediaDriving economic growth in Africa through digital transformation - Africa Tech Week7 Apr 2021
Topco Media"Aim high!" - Yolisa Nyoka, Africa Oil and Power's newest programme director, talks delivering quality and creating jobs across Africa26 Mar 2021
Topco MediaWater from thin air: Keamogetswe Matsho is championing new environmental realities19 Mar 2021
Topco MediaThe value of third-party accreditation to enable business sustainability and success2 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz