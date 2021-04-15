Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication 16th edition 2021 - it's a must-see!

It's official! The much-anticipated 16th edition of Topco Media's Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication, is out - and it's gone digital! The proud publication is known for celebrating South African organisations, in both the public and private sectors, that prioritise gender empowerment within their business strategies. The publication drives awareness locally and internationally around the value and impact of women in leadership.
The 16th edition cover is a true celebration of champion women leaders in South Africa, honouring public figures who have gone the extra mile in empowering the country and future generations of young women. Many of these women have been recognised cover stars in previous editions, and are award-winning pioneers in their respective fields. Cover icons include Dr Glenda Gray, South African physician, scientist and activist; Caster Semenya, South African Olympic gold medalist and icon; and Hon. Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, to name but only a few.
Boasting more than 200 pages of quality content, tons of in depth interviews with trailblazing women and critical information regarding top women-empowered companies - this is a bumper edition you simply cannot miss out on! We’ve gone completely digital, as the Covid-19 pandemic required pivoting and much technological innovation. The convenience of our digimag allows you to simply click straight through to top-tier video and podcast content for your enjoyment.
Inside the 16th edition of the Standard Bank Top Women Leaders
publication, you will find:
- Compelling interviews with Top Women leaders such as Funeka Montjane (Standard Bank Group), Glenda Gray (South African Medical Research Council), Leila Fourie (JSE), Shirley Machaba (PwC), Felicity Hudson (Discovery Ltd), Rachel Kolisi (Rise Women), Aisha Pandor (SweepSouth) and Lianne du Toit (YPO).
- A round up of top women leaders in tech, sustainability and education - get the scoop on women paving the way for transformation in SA.
- A look into top young women achievers across our nation - find out who the true movers and shakers are.
- A lifestyle section that will have you fully-equipped and loaded to deal with managing your finances, building a fool-proof business network and fulfilling project management tasks to the best of your ability.
- A mega celebration of the 2020 Standard Bank Top Women Awards and Conference - both events were held digitally and reflect what is possible when there are no limitations!
- A comprehensive Index of the top 100 companies in South Africa.
With loads more inside this exciting bumper edition, you won’t want to miss out on this!
Check out the 16th edition of the Standard Bank Top Women Leaders
publication on the Issuu digital publishing platform here
.
Stay up to date with all the latest on top women in SA, by signing up to the Standard Bank Top Women newsletter here
.
Human rights and constitutional democracy are the golden threads which run through this bumper April edition of Public Sector Leaders...
Topco Media 7 hours ago
*For enquiries, regarding being profiled or showcased in the next edition of the Standard Bank Top Women Leaders
publication, please contact associate publisher Judy Chileshe:
Telephone: 021 205 6365
Mobile: 064 006 0621
Email: az.oc.ocpot@ehselihc.yduj