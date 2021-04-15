Magazines Company news South Africa

Get your free digital copy of Public Sector Leaders (PSL) April edition - out now!

15 Apr 2021
Issued by: Topco Media
It is April and we are already a quarter of the way through 2021! As time flies by, it is healthy to pause every now and then from the work at hand and celebrate our achievements - and our potential.

In his most recent letter to the country, From the Desk of the Presidency, our president encourages us to do just that: “Too often, we get caught up in our immediate challenges and lose sight of our true potential. Our country has all of the ingredients that we need for economic success. We only need to recognise these, and put them to use.”

It is a busy month for public sector leaders with our president participating in the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community in Maputo, Mozambique; DP Mabuza attended the Liberation Struggle War Veterans meeting; President Ramaphosa and Deputy President Mabuza made an oversight visit to the Aspen Pharmacare sterile manufacturing facility and President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairperson, chaired the 30th African Peer Review Forum of Heads of State and Government.

Topco Media announces the Public Sector Leaders February 2021 edition - A year of change ahead for SA

Publishing celebratory stories and current development insights, the Public Sector Leaders digimag highlights the success of public servants, catering to a monthly audience of more than 40,000 readers...

Issued by Topco Media 18 Feb 2021


April is, fittingly, Freedom Month, and dedicated to human rights. Freedom Day is the commemoration of the first democratic elections held in South Africa on 27 April 1994 - the first post-Apartheid national elections, which gave birth to our constitutional democracy.

Human rights and constitutional democracy, therefore , are the golden threads which run through this bumper April edition of Public Sector Leaders.

Inside this edition:

We celebrate our country’s first woman director-general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni; and provide you with a Covid update as well as a focus on our heroes, the frontliners, including the role the SANDF has played during the pandemic. We look at why, against all predictions, the property market has boomed – and celebrate the fact that schools have opened, at last. It would not be a human rights edition without an update on GBVF and, in our regular feature “Legal Matters”, we foreground the Constitutional Court, a pillar in our democracy.

Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.


We hope you enjoy the read!

Keep your finger on the pulse! To stay in the loop on all current affairs, check out the April edition of the Public Sector Leaders publication on Issuu here.

For enquiries regarding being profiled or showcased in the May edition of the Public Sector Leader publication, please contact National Project Manager, Emlyn Dunn:

Telephone: 086 000 9590
Mobile: 072 126 3962
Email: az.oc.ocpot@nnud.nylme

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
