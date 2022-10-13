Ster-Kinekor's CSI flagship initiative offers free eye screening to the public

Vision Mission will hold a National Eye Screening Day on 13 October 2022 to commemorate Eye Care Awareness Month. As Ster-Kinekor's CSI flagship initiative, it will be teaming up with optometrists to provide free eye screenings to the public at nine Ster-Kinekor cinemas across the country. The goal is to reach out to people who would not otherwise have access to this service and to educate the public on the importance of eye health and regular eye tests.

Free eye screenings will take place from 8am to 3pm at Ster-Kinekor Cape Gate, Tyger Valley, Watercrest, The Grove, The Zone, Secunda, V&A Waterfront, Mall of the North and Baywest. Each mall will encourage primary school students in the area, as well as mall patrons, to undergo a free eye screening.

Customers of Ster-Kinekor, many of whom choose to add R2.50 or more to their cinema tickets, support Vision Mission. These valuable donations contribute to eye examinations, spectacles and corneal transplants for children in need who require this life-changing operation.

Three-quarters of the world's 1.4 million blind children live in developing countries such as South Africa, where their blindness can result in poorer education, social isolation and increased poverty.

Three children have severe vision impairment for every blind child, and 13 require eyeglasses. Nearly 17 million children worldwide have low vision or blurred vision and do not have access to visual aids, services or spectacles. Another 13 million children are affected by refractive errors (near-sightedness, far-sightedness, and astigmatism).

"Early detection and treatment of eye problems can be life-changing in so many cases," says Geraldine Engelman, CSI and transformation specialist for Ster-Kinekor. "With every eye test and every pair of spectacles donated to a child in need, we are contributing to that child’s future and helping them thrive - at school, on the sports field and in social situations.

“Ster-Kinekor's Vision Mission campaign aims to provide critical eye care to as many youth in underprivileged communities as possible. This is the third year that we will hold a free national eye screening day in addition to year-round screenings in schools and at other locations," Says Engelman.

Ster Kinekor’s successful partnership with each mall management team makes the day possible, with food and gifts for the learners in addition to the free optometry services.