Growsmart Western Cape champions for 2023 are announced

And the winners are... Literacy: Delft South Primary School, Cape Town | Mathematics: St Agnes Primary School, Cape Town | Story writing: Helderkruin Primary School, Cape Town.

Delft South Primary School team

The top five Growsmart 2023 learners in literacy and maths, along with the top three learners in creative writing, were announced at a prestigious prize-giving ceremony at The Avenue Conference and Event Centre, next to the Two Oceans Aquarium at V&A Waterfront on Saturday, 9 September 2023.

The Growsmart Educational Programme is a corporate social initiative by Growthpoint Properties in collaboration with the Western Cape Education Department.

Growsmart’s vision is to empower young learners facing challenging circumstances by providing opportunities for quality education that positively impacts their future. This educational programme is both a project-based and face-to-face competition. It is inter-school and inter-grade with three categories: literacy, story writing (creative writing) and mathematics.

For the first time in three years, the maths and literacy competitions returned to their exciting original format of in-person, quick-fire, buzzer quiz rounds that are loved by learners, teachers and adjudicators alike.

The Mathematics and Literacy competitions’ final rounds were each fiercely contested by 15 of the top-performing grade 4, 5 and 6 learners in the Western Cape, and 10 learners competed in the Story Writing finals.

St Agnes Primary School team

The competition began with learners from 101 schools from across all eight education districts in the Western Cape.

Finalists had to progress through the first three rounds of the competition, which began in May 2023, to earn their place in the fourth and final stage.

They prepared for the various competitions, with the support of mentor teachers, by studying and utilising the free Growsmart resources available on its website. These resources include electronic newspapers, interactive activity workbooks, and online preparation tutorials for both learners and teachers.

The 15 finalists in the Literacy Competition were selected from a pool of 303 participants. They were tested on their ability to spell, define and use words in sentences, as well as their knowledge of verbs, nouns, idioms, and adjectives. The winners are:

First place: Delft South Primary School



Second place: St Mary's Primary School



Third place: Heideveld Primary School Delft South Primary School's accomplishment has also earned them an iPad Lab worth R350,000, fostering future learning and promoting positive educational outcomes. In the Mathematics Competition, 15 finalists out of the 103 participants tackled questions ranging from Bodmas to problem-solving and mental maths. The winners are:

First place: St Agnes Primary School



Second place: Stand Moslem Primary School



Third place: Dennemere Primary School The Story Writing Competition is a project-based, mentor-led event in which learners submit their own original written stories. Nearly 220 storybooks were submitted. The winners are:

First place: Helderkruin Primary School, Romi Grendeling.



Second place: Belmor Primary School, Esperanca Mungongo



Third place: Spineview Primary School, Okae Mokoena.

