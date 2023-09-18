Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

StoneRegent Business SchoolIntercareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Medtech News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


For minorities, biased AI algorithms can damage almost every part of life

18 Sep 2023
By: Arshin Adib-Moghaddam
Bad data does not only produce bad outcomes. It can also help to suppress sections of society, for instance vulnerable women and minorities.
Source:
Source: Pexels

This is the argument of my new book on the relationship between various forms of racism and sexism and artificial intelligence (AI). The problem is acute. Algorithms generally need to be exposed to data – often taken from the internet – in order to improve at whatever they do, such as screening job applications, or underwriting mortgages.

But the training data often contains many of the biases that exist in the real world. For example, algorithms could learn that most people in a particular job role are male and therefore favour men in job applications. Our data is polluted by a set of myths from the age of “enlightenment”, including biases that lead to discrimination based on gender and sexual identity.

Judging from the history in societies where racism has played a role in establishing the social and political order, extending privileges to white males –- in Europe, North America and Australia, for instance –- it is simple science to assume that residues of racist discrimination feed into our technology.

In my research for the book, I have documented some prominent examples. Face recognition software more commonly misidentified black and Asian minorities, leading to false arrests in the US and elsewhere.

Software used in the criminal justice system has predicted that black offenders would have higher recidivism rates than they did. There have been false healthcare decisions. A study found that of the black and white patients assigned the same health risk score by an algorithm used in US health management, the black patients were often sicker than their white counterparts.

This reduced the number of black patients identified for extra care by more than half. Because less money was spent on black patients who have the same level of need as white ones, the algorithm falsely concluded that black patients were healthier than equally sick white patients. Denial of mortgages for minority populations is facilitated by biased data sets. The list goes on.

Machines don’t lie?

Such oppressive algorithms intrude on almost every area of our lives. AI is making matters worse, as it is sold to us as essentially unbiased. We are told that machines don’t lie. Therefore, the logic goes, no one is to blame.

This pseudo-objectiveness is central to the AI-hype created by the Silicon Valley tech giants. It is easily discernible from the speeches of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, even if now and then they warn us about the projects that they themselves are responsible for.

Source:
Does AI hold the master key to unlocking accurate diagnosis and treatment?

By 12 Sep 2023

There are various unaddressed legal and ethical issues at stake. Who is accountable for the mistakes? Could someone claim compensation for an algorithm denying them parole based on their ethnic background in the same way that one might for a toaster that exploded in a kitchen?

The opaque nature of AI technology poses serious challenges to legal systems which have been built around individual or human accountability. On a more fundamental level, basic human rights are threatened, as legal accountability is blurred by the maze of technology placed between perpetrators and the various forms of discrimination that can be conveniently blamed on the machine.

Racism has always been a systematic strategy to order society. It builds, legitimises and enforces hierarchies between the haves and have nots.

Ethical and legal vacuum

In such a world, where it’s difficult to disentangle truth and reality from untruth, our privacy needs to be legally protected. The right to privacy and the concomitant ownership of our virtual and real-life data needs to be codified as a human right, not least in order to harvest the real opportunities that good AI harbours for human security.

But as it stands, the innovators are far ahead of us. Technology has outpaced legislation. The ethical and legal vacuum thus created is readily exploited by criminals, as this brave new AI world is largely anarchic.

Blindfolded by the mistakes of the past, we have entered a wild west without any sheriffs to police the violence of the digital world that’s enveloping our everyday lives. The tragedies are already happening on a daily basis.

It is time to counter the ethical, political and social costs with a concerted social movement in support of legislation. The first step is to educate ourselves about what is happening right now, as our lives will never be the same. It is our responsibility to plan the course of action for this new AI future. Only in this way can a good use of AI be codified in local, national and global institutions.The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

NextOptions


SOURCE

The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation.

Go to: https://theconversation.com/africa

About Arshin Adib-Moghaddam

Arshin Adib-Moghaddam is professor in global thought and comparative philosophies, SOAS, University of London.
Read more: data, AI

Related

Image: Terry Levin. Zoe Scaman looks at where the internet is going through the lens of User Generated Content at the recent Nedbank IMC.
#NedbankIMC: From creator economy to cosy web to a new spirit of reciprocity and generosity9 hours ago
MANCOSA looks to address the AI skills shortage as it offers a South African first
Bullion PR & CommunicationMANCOSA looks to address the AI skills shortage as it offers a South African first14 Sep 2023
Source:
Does AI hold the master key to unlocking accurate diagnosis and treatment?12 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf Nfinity Influencer CEO, Pieter Groenewald says crowdsourcing platforms are the most social and seamless integration of humanity and technology in business
Collective intelligence: The best social and seamless integration of humanity and technology12 Sep 2023
Source:
Google Chrome just rolled out a new way to track you and serve ads. Here's what you need to know11 Sep 2023
Google Africa Internet Academy to focus on AI for Africa
Google Africa Internet Academy to focus on AI for Africa7 Sep 2023
How to protect brand suitability and likeability in the age of AI-generated content
Invibes AdvertisingHow to protect brand suitability and likeability in the age of AI-generated content5 Sep 2023
Bybit is using AI to help educate crypto traders. Source: Anna Tarazevich/Pexels
Bybit launches AI-powered education tool for crypto traders: TradeGPT4 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz