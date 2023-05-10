Algoa FM partners with EC DSRAC to donate sport equipment and apparel to disadvantaged school

Algoa FM and the Eastern Cape Department of Sport Recreation Arts and Culture (DSRAC), this week donated sport equipment for five sporting codes to Cedarberg Primary School in Booysens Park in Gqeberha.

One of the spin-offs of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer sponsorship by the Eastern Cape DSRAC, is a donation of sport equipment to a disadvantaged school. Cedarberg Primary School was selected by the department to receive sporting equipment and apparel.

“While we are supporting the cause of cancer awareness especially early detection in children, we are also encouraging healthy lifestyles for children,” said MEC for the Eastern Cape DSRAC, Nonceba Kontsiwe.

She added that the Eastern Cape is home of many legends. “Among these learners there are possible future sporting legends, but they cannot reach their full potential without the basic equipment,” said Kontsiwe.

Cedarberg Primary School accommodates more than 1,100 learners from extreme disadvantaged communities. The learners face daily challenges of drugs and gangsterism in their surrounds said school principal, Saajidah Cerforntein. “We are grateful for this sponsorship. The sport equipment will inspire our learners to be active and keep them away from the negative influences which they face on the streets,” Cerfontein added.

Algoa FM managing director, Alfie Jay, said the partnership with the Eastern Cape DSRAC strengthens the purpose of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer. “The Big Walk for Cancer aims to support cancer patients, celebrate survivors and encourage early detection, however, it also promotes healthy living. It is important that our youth keep active on the sports field,” said Jay.

Sport equipment for netball, soccer, rugby, cricket and volleyball were donated together with apparel for these codes.



