Algoa FM's Charlie T flying solo on Saturdays

Popular Algoa FM presenter and aviation enthusiast Charlton Tobias is about to fly solo with his own Saturday morning show between six and nine.

During the week “Charlie T” remains part of the Algoa FM Breakfast team together with Wayne Hart and Lee Duru.

“I am delighted to be hosting Saturday Breakfast which will dispense the same humour and fun with a Saturday twist, accompanied by some giveaways. I am really looking forward being in the hot seat again,” says Tobias.

“It has been a while since I presented my own show as Charlton Tobias (Charlie T) – 2006 in fact,” he adds.

“I’m excited about having Charlton on Saturday Breakfast, he is going to be bringing a fun flavour to the start of the day. His love of music and connecting with listeners is what I’m looking forward to the most from the new show,” says Algoa FM programme manager Mio Khondleka.

Tobias, who has a framed 25-year award - joined Algoa FM in 1997. His list of achievements includes being a teacher and principal, as well as club DJ and martial arts expert.

He aspires to complete his training as a helicopter pilot.

Charlton’s Saturday breakfast is the best way to start your feel-good Saturday,

“Great music, fun games, previews of events such as live sport, school sport derbies and lifestyle events of the day are all part of getting Algoa Country going on Saturday Breakfast with Charlton Tobias,” says Khondleka.