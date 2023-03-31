Industries

New voices on OFM from April

31 Mar 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
OFM has earmarked 2023 as 'showtime' and will introduce some fresh voices to the lineup from 1 April 2023.
New voices on OFM from April

One of the most exciting additions is the return of an old favourite to augment OFM’s existing classic pop offering on Sundays. Christie Hansen, a well-known central South African voice, who also broadcast on OFM for 17 years, moves in behind the mic, Sundays 12pm – 4pm, during ‘Classic Sundays’. This programme will be a continuation of radio veteran Tony Blewitt’s retro music offering from 9am – 12pm. Classic Sundays will therefore showcase seven hours of the best ‘classic’ pop tunes from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

‘OFM Nights’, weekdays 7pm – 11pm, welcomes media personality Ashmund Martin. Aside from his passion for radio and television, Ashmund is also an actor and singer.

Weekends, 5am – 6am, Anny Bruyns is ready to welcome early risers. ‘Opstaan’ features a 100% Afrikaans music offering. She also brings fans the latest Afrikaans music releases on Sundays, 7pm – 8pm, during ‘Nuut in Afrikaans’.

Sunday afternoon listeners can wind down with their favourite music during The All Request Sunday, presented by Nikki van der Linde, 4pm – 7pm.

This April, Michael Ndabandaba, the winner of the O-dition presenter search competition, joins the OFM team in Bloemfontein to commence his training as well.

“OFM is excited to present Christie Hansen, Nikki van der Linde, Ashmund Martin, Anny Bruyns and Michael Ndabandaba. The calibre of these five names carries with it a strong tradition of great personalities that have graced the airwaves across central South Africa and how OFM continues to generate great talent for its listeners. Radio remains one of the highest consumed media in the country and in the OFM broadcast region presenting a lineup that entertains and informs with great music and content, remains a priority,” says OFM programme manager, Tim Thabethe.

For further information, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
