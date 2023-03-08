Industries

O-dition winner announced!

8 Mar 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
On Wednesday, 8 March 2023, the 25-year-old Michael Ndabandaba from Klerksdorp was announced on the Good Morning Breakfast as the grand prize winner of the OFM O-dition presenter search.
O-dition winner announced!

He was a favourite with OFM’s judges as well as the audience after he showcased his presenting talents alongside Pulane Nel-Sekepe on At Lunch on the afternoon of Friday, 3 March.

“Yes, oh my goodness, it’s insane! From the start of the O-dition until now, it's been the craziest week; everyone representing and supporting me. I reconnected with old teachers and friends. Everyone was just as surprised. I can't even describe how I feel, wow,” an elated Ndabandaba exclaimed on air shortly after he was announced as the winner.

He wins the grand prize worth R50,000, which includes R10,000 cash, a laptop, a media practitioner broadcast kit, a three-month presenter contract and mentorship from OFM’s current presenters.

Earlier on Good Morning Breakfast, Ndabandaba, who works in retail and has no previous radio experience other than working on audio production to fulfil his passion for music, indicated that this would definitely be a life-changing opportunity for him.

“This is a fantastic outcome for the OFM O-dition. Michael Ndabandaba from Klerksdorp in North West will join the OFM team’s ranks through the mentorship programme to emerge as an aspiring broadcaster. The top five finalists were tough to beat but the voting process revealed a winner and we wish Michael the best with this career-changing opportunity and look forward to seeing what he is capable of during his internship,” says Tim Thabethe, OFM programme manager.

Five finalists were selected during the final phase of the O-dition competition. Ndabandaba was joined by Anny Bruyns (37) and Tatum Williams (30), both from Bloemfontein, Janrie de Lange (27) from Welkom, and Cavall Burgess (44) from Kimberley.

During the O-dition competition, OFM’s panel of judges travelled 2,840kms to eight cities in four provinces and listened to more than 400 entrants’ voices.

Ndabandaba will join the OFM on-air team at a date yet to be announced. Keep tuned to The Sound of Your Life and follow our social media pages for updates.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.

