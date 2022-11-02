Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares Raise R8.9m for charity

The annual fundraiser took place at Papachinos in Broadacres, Johannesburg on the 28 October, with Hot 102.7FM broadcasting live from 6am-6.30pm and taking pledges throughout the day, as the station’s presenters and overall team manned phone lines, took in donations from individuals and companies, participated in fun challenges, and completed a variety of fun stunts, all for a good cause.

All of that with the singular goal of raising as much money for charity, through Hot Cares, as possible.

“Last year we raised R7.3m and to be honest, I thought it might be a tall order to better that this year, but only because it’s been another difficult year for corporates and consumers, with plenty of challenges,” says Carmen Rocha, managing director of Hot Cares. “But, the generosity of the Hot 102.7FM listeners and our corporate partners never ceases to amaze me, and I’m just blown away by the size of their hearts. This really does make everything we do worthwhile.”

Hot Cares is a registered non-profit company, with Public Benefit Organisation (PBO) status, and strives to make a meaningful difference to the lives of those around it. Over the past few years, it has dedicated its efforts to providing much-needed assistance to those who find themselves in difficult circumstances, with a focus on four key areas: humanitarian and welfare, medical, educational, and animal welfare.

“This is such a big day for us and such an important part of what Hot 102.7FM does,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “Playing the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B music and having the maximum fun possible is pretty cool, but I’ve always maintained that the platform we have is just as important, and this platform allows us to make a material difference to the lives of those around us – in particular, those lives less fortunate than ours.”

The money, goods and services raised at Teddython will provide Hot Cares with the means to continue doing the work it does over the next year. That includes a range of sustainable initiatives, from regular programmes to once-off interventions.

For example, Hot Cares runs a weekly soup kitchen for the homeless, helps develop crèches in informal settlements, runs food banks for those in need and have no income to feed their families, assists entrepreneurs and NPO’s who require guidance, resources and awareness of their programs, provides medical assistance, assists with educational bursaries for students and the upliftment of schools, supports various animal shelters, and provides much-needed assistance to individuals who just need a helping hand.

That’s the impact of Hot Cares and the power of the Hot 102.7FM brand – together making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.