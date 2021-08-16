Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary

Hot 102.7FM is sad to announce that the station's head of news and news anchor on Joburg's Hottest Breakfast, Ragani Achary, passed away due to Covid-19.

Ragani Achary

“Ragani was a treasured colleague and the entire Hot 102.7FM family are devastated at her passing,” says Lloyd Madurai, Hot 102.7’s managing director. “We have lost a very dear colleague and friend, someone who was loved by all at the station and respected by her peers in the industry.”“Ragani brought an element of professionalism to her work and in particular to our news reportage, introducing external reporters whose contributions added substantial value to the news bulletins. She was also known for her quick wit and for being a key member of Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast. We are thankful for the time we had with her, for her contribution to the station and for her commitment. We will remember her very fondly and miss her”“We extend our condolences to her husband Mark, her sons, Bradley and Kiren, whom we will hold in our thoughts and prayers that they may find comfort at this time of immense sadness.”