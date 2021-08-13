Brave Bison acquires Greenlight Digital and Commerce

Brave Bison is acquiring digital advertising and commerce agencies Greenlight Digital and Greenlight Commerce.

Partnership to supercharge client and agency growth

Acquisition to stay true to shared entrepreneurial spirit

The acquisition is meant to connect the strengths of Greenlight and Brave Bison to provide further opportunities for growth and a wider range of expertise to clients of both parties.Greenlight has worked with an array of blue-chip brands and omnichannel retailers on multi-channel digital strategies and new technology solutions. The addition of Greenlight to the Brave Bison roster brings decades of combined digital and e-commerce experience to the company.Similarly, partnering with Brave Bison allows Greenlight access to a cross-platform social media network that generates over one billion monthly views.The enlarged Brave Bison will be a certified partner to all of the major technology, advertising, and social media platforms including Facebook, Google, Snapchat, YouTube, Salesforce, Amazon, SAP, Microsoft, and BigCommerce.Brave Bison and Greenlight believe themselves to be ideal partners with strong shared values: entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for innovation, and professionalism rooted in decades of combined experience in digital and social advertising.Brave Bison is run by brothers Oliver Green and Theo Green. Brave Bison aim to create a single company that combines a next-generation media network with high-growth digital advertising services, providing clients with access to both eyeballs and execution.Warren Cowan and Andreas Pouros, outgoing chairman and CEO respectively, will remain minority shareholders in the enlarged Brave Bison.Oliver Green, executive chairman of Brave Bison, said, “We are building a media company for the new era: a single business that combines our own media network with digital and social marketing capabilities, providing clients with access to both eyeballs and execution. This acquisition represents a significant step towards realising our vision and we are delighted to welcome the Greenlight team to Brave Bison.”