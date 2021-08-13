Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Judges announced for very first Effie Awards South Africa

13 Aug 2021
Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie Awards South Africa are pleased to announce that the jury for the 2021 Effie Awards South Africa has been confirmed.

Members of the jury for the first Effie Awards to be held on African soil are extremely experienced in the marketing, communications and advertising sector, consisting of industry leaders and trail blazers drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing. Highly regarded across the broader industry, the judges will be tasked with Awarding Ideas that Work®.

The Effie South Africa Jury will adjudicate entries during the first round of judging taking place from 13 to 17 August 2021, during which entries are reviewed in order to evaluate case success in achieving specific marketing objectives. Round one will result in the selection of a short list based purely on scores. Following this will be round two of judging during which award recipients will be selected and finalists announced. The second round of judging will run from 3 to 7 September 2021.  

A Grand Effie judging session will take place from the 5 to 7 October 2021, where a possible winner may be selected from the top tier of gold-winning cases. Judged by a third jury panel made up of C-Suite representatives, the Grand Effie will be awarded to the entry adjudicated the most effective winning case.

Says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA: “The judging panel for the first Effie Awards South Africa is truly diverse and representative of the entire sector, consisting of top-level, experienced professionals on both client and agency side. As a whole, they represent a variety of advertising and marketing disciplines, key to an effective and equitable process. The level of experience, coupled with the varied panels adjudicating cases across the first two rounds and Grand Effie, ensures that winning cases would have been subjected to extensive rigour throughout the adjudication process. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the panel for agreeing to participate and we look forward to announcing the first Effie Awards South Africa winners in October.”

The confirmed panel of judges is as follows:


Judge

Designation

Agency/Company Name

Atiyya Karodia

Strategy Director

VMLY&R SA

Ana Carrapichano

Group Managing Director 

Mediology

Andrea Quaye

Senior Director, Global Category Lead - Coffee

Coca-Cola

Angie Hattingh

Senior Digital Strategist

Ogilvy SA

Beyers van der Merwe

Marketing Director

PEP Stores

Brett Bruton

Creative Strategy Director

Superunion

Brian Yuyi

CEO

Marketing Association of SA

Candice Armitage

Integrated Strategist

Joe Public United 

Candice Goodman

Managing Director

Mobitainment

Carl Ungerer

Head of Digital/Managing Partner

Mediology

Charnè Munien

Integrated Senior Digital Strategic Planner

Joe Public

Danny de Nobrega

Co-Founder

Kilmer & Cruise

Ethel Ramos

Managing Director

Avatar Agency

Fran Luckin

Chief Creative Officer

Grey Advertising SA

Gareth Leck

CEO

Joe Public United

Haydn Townsend

Managing Director

Accenture

Itumaleng Sethebe

Executive Creative Director

The Riverbed

Ivan Moroke

CEO, South Africa, Insights Division

Kantar

Jason Harrison

Managing Director

M&C Saatchi Abel

Joey Khuvutlu

Group Executive

Hellocomputer

Johanna McDowell

Founder and CEO

IAS

Kabelo Collis

Strategist

BlackSwan Assets

Katinka Pretorius

Managing Director

Sunshinegun

Katlego Ditlokwe

Strategy Lead 

The Brave Group

Katlego Moutlana

Head of Strategy

Mortimer Harvey

Lebogang Kodisang

Head of Strategy

Pacinamix

Lwandile Qokweni

CEO

Wavemaker SA

Madelaine Fourie

Group Brand Manager

Sappi

Mathieu Plassard

Chief Client Officer

Ogilvy SA

Melusi Tshabalala

Founder and CEO

Everyday Speak

Michael Pearce

Media Director

Mediology

Mick Blore

CEO

Wolves 

Mike Jones

Business Unit Head: Digital Marketing

Mediology

Nadia Mohamed

Marketing Director SSA

Mondelez International SA

Natalie Botha

Creative Development Director

Kantar

Neo Segola

Chief Creative - Draftline Johannesburg

ABInbev

Nicole van Blerk

Strategic Media Planner

Meta Media, CT

Paula Hulley

CEO

IAB SA

Quanita Sallie

Media Director, CT

Meta Media, CT

Refilwe Maluleke

Managing Director

Yellowwood Future Architects

Robert Grace

Head of Strategy

M&C Saatchi Abel

Roxy Maqache

CEO

Dessert Arabia

Russell Comrie

Head of Strategy

The 13th Floor 

Samantha Condon

Group Managing Director 

ETIKET Brand Design and Sum of 21

Sarah Dexter

CEO

MullenLowe South Africa

Simon Spreckley

Chief Creative Officer

Hoorah Digital Consulting

Steve Miller

Chief Strategic Officer

Duke

Stuart Walsh

Chief Strategic Officer

Grey Advertising

Suhyl Limbada

Marketing Director

KFC South Africa

Su-Lise Tessendorf

Executive Marketing Consultant

Independent Consultant

Tarryn Knight

Head of Marketing and Product

Audi SA

Tebogo Motsepe

Head of Brand and Client Insights

Nedbank

Thebe Ikalafeng

Founder and CEO

Brand Leadership Group

Thabang Skwambane

Managing Director

FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer

Thabisa Mkhuwanazi

Executive Head of Marketing

Multichoice

Thembalethu Msibi

Marketing Director

BlackSwan Assets

Thulani Sibeko

Chief Brand and Marketing Officer

Standard Bank Group

Tiaan Ras

Chief Brand Dude

ETIKET Brand Design

Tlalane Ntuli

Chief Marketing Officer

Metropolitan Life

Tosin Lanipekun

Executive Director

Advertising Week

Zayd Abrahams

Segment Marketing Head: Retail and Private Banking

FNB

Zorana Safar

Group Operations and Innovations Director

Joe Public



The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with Presenting Partner Sponsor Provantage Media Group, and Sponsors, Nedbank, Sanlam and Vodacom.

Winners will be announced at the inaugural Effie Awards Gala on Thursday, 14 October 2021.  

For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on Twitter to keep up to date on the latest developments.  

About Effie®

Effie is a global 501(c)(3) non-profit whose purpose is to lead and evolve the forum for marketing effectiveness. Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results.  The organisation recognises the most effective brands, marketers and agencies, globally, regionally and locally through its 50+ award programs across the world and through its coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Since 1968, Effie is known as a global symbol of achievement, while serving as a resource to steer the future of marketing success. For more details, visit effie.org.

About the ACA

The ACA is the official, representative body for the Communications and Advertising profession in South Africa, representing agencies in the profession (who at present contribute approximately 95% of South Africa’s measured ad spend) to government, media and the public. The ACA is a voluntary body formed by and for the industry, focused on and committed to self-regulation and to defending the highest standards of ethical practice.

For more about the ACA visit www.acasa.co.za or call the ACA on (010) 880 3399

Association for Communication and Advertising
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
Comment

Read more: Vodacom, Nedbank, ACA, Sanlam, Provantage Media Group, The Association for Communication and Advertising, Effie Awards South Africa

News


Show more
Let's do Biz