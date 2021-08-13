Judges announced for very first Effie Awards South Africa

Members of the jury for the first Effie Awards to be held on African soil are extremely experienced in the marketing, communications and advertising sector, consisting of industry leaders and trail blazers drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing. Highly regarded across the broader industry, the judges will be tasked with Awarding Ideas that Work®.
The Effie South Africa Jury will adjudicate entries during the first round of judging taking place from 13 to 17 August 2021, during which entries are reviewed in order to evaluate case success in achieving specific marketing objectives. Round one will result in the selection of a short list based purely on scores. Following this will be round two of judging during which award recipients will be selected and finalists announced. The second round of judging will run from 3 to 7 September 2021.
A Grand Effie judging session will take place from the 5 to 7 October 2021, where a possible winner may be selected from the top tier of gold-winning cases. Judged by a third jury panel made up of C-Suite representatives, the Grand Effie will be awarded to the entry adjudicated the most effective winning case
.
Says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA: “The judging panel for the first Effie Awards South Africa is truly diverse and representative of the entire sector, consisting of top-level, experienced professionals on both client and agency side. As a whole, they represent a variety of advertising and marketing disciplines, key to an effective and equitable process. The level of experience, coupled with the varied panels adjudicating cases across the first two rounds and Grand Effie, ensures that winning cases would have been subjected to extensive rigour throughout the adjudication process. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the panel for agreeing to participate and we look forward to announcing the first Effie Awards South Africa winners in October.”
The confirmed panel of judges is as follows:
Judge
Designation
Agency/Company Name
Atiyya Karodia
Strategy Director
VMLY&R SA
Ana Carrapichano
Group Managing Director
Mediology
Andrea Quaye
Senior Director, Global Category Lead - Coffee
Coca-Cola
Angie Hattingh
Senior Digital Strategist
Ogilvy SA
Beyers van der Merwe
Marketing Director
PEP Stores
Brett Bruton
Creative Strategy Director
Superunion
Brian Yuyi
CEO
Marketing Association of SA
Candice Armitage
Integrated Strategist
Joe Public United
Candice Goodman
Managing Director
Mobitainment
Carl Ungerer
Head of Digital/Managing Partner
Mediology
Charnè Munien
Integrated Senior Digital Strategic Planner
Joe Public
Danny de Nobrega
Co-Founder
Kilmer & Cruise
Ethel Ramos
Managing Director
Avatar Agency
Fran Luckin
Chief Creative Officer
Grey Advertising SA
Gareth Leck
CEO
Joe Public United
Haydn Townsend
Managing Director
Accenture
Itumaleng Sethebe
Executive Creative Director
The Riverbed
Ivan Moroke
CEO, South Africa, Insights Division
Kantar
Jason Harrison
Managing Director
M&C Saatchi Abel
Joey Khuvutlu
Group Executive
Hellocomputer
Johanna McDowell
Founder and CEO
IAS
Kabelo Collis
Strategist
BlackSwan Assets
Katinka Pretorius
Managing Director
Sunshinegun
Katlego Ditlokwe
Strategy Lead
The Brave Group
Katlego Moutlana
Head of Strategy
Mortimer Harvey
Lebogang Kodisang
Head of Strategy
Pacinamix
Lwandile Qokweni
CEO
Wavemaker SA
Madelaine Fourie
Group Brand Manager
Sappi
Mathieu Plassard
Chief Client Officer
Ogilvy SA
Melusi Tshabalala
Founder and CEO
Everyday Speak
Michael Pearce
Media Director
Mediology
Mick Blore
CEO
Wolves
Mike Jones
Business Unit Head: Digital Marketing
Mediology
Nadia Mohamed
Marketing Director SSA
Mondelez International SA
Natalie Botha
Creative Development Director
Kantar
Neo Segola
Chief Creative - Draftline Johannesburg
ABInbev
Nicole van Blerk
Strategic Media Planner
Meta Media, CT
Paula Hulley
CEO
IAB SA
Quanita Sallie
Media Director, CT
Meta Media, CT
Refilwe Maluleke
Managing Director
Yellowwood Future Architects
Robert Grace
Head of Strategy
M&C Saatchi Abel
Roxy Maqache
CEO
Dessert Arabia
Russell Comrie
Head of Strategy
The 13th Floor
Samantha Condon
Group Managing Director
ETIKET Brand Design and Sum of 21
Sarah Dexter
CEO
MullenLowe South Africa
Simon Spreckley
Chief Creative Officer
Hoorah Digital Consulting
Steve Miller
Chief Strategic Officer
Duke
Stuart Walsh
Chief Strategic Officer
Grey Advertising
Suhyl Limbada
Marketing Director
KFC South Africa
Su-Lise Tessendorf
Executive Marketing Consultant
Independent Consultant
Tarryn Knight
Head of Marketing and Product
Audi SA
Tebogo Motsepe
Head of Brand and Client Insights
Nedbank
Thebe Ikalafeng
Founder and CEO
Brand Leadership Group
Thabang Skwambane
Managing Director
FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer
Thabisa Mkhuwanazi
Executive Head of Marketing
Multichoice
Thembalethu Msibi
Marketing Director
BlackSwan Assets
Thulani Sibeko
Chief Brand and Marketing Officer
Standard Bank Group
Tiaan Ras
Chief Brand Dude
ETIKET Brand Design
Tlalane Ntuli
Chief Marketing Officer
Metropolitan Life
Tosin Lanipekun
Executive Director
Advertising Week
Zayd Abrahams
Segment Marketing Head: Retail and Private Banking
FNB
Zorana Safar
Group Operations and Innovations Director
Joe Public
The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with Presenting Partner Sponsor Provantage Media Group
, and Sponsors, Nedbank
, Sanlam
and Vodacom
.
Winners will be announced at the inaugural Effie Awards Gala on Thursday, 14 October 2021.
For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za
or visit www.acasa.co.za
.
to keep up to date on the latest developments. About Effie®
Effie is a global 501(c)(3) non-profit whose purpose is to lead and evolve the forum for marketing effectiveness. Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The organisation recognises the most effective brands, marketers and agencies, globally, regionally and locally through its 50+ award programs across the world and through its coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Since 1968, Effie is known as a global symbol of achievement, while serving as a resource to steer the future of marketing success. For more details, visit effie.org
.About the ACA
The ACA is the official, representative body for the Communications and Advertising profession in South Africa, representing agencies in the profession (who at present contribute approximately 95% of South Africa’s measured ad spend) to government, media and the public. The ACA is a voluntary body formed by and for the industry, focused on and committed to self-regulation and to defending the highest standards of ethical practice.
For more about the ACA visit www.acasa.co.za
or call the ACA on (010) 880 3399