Judges announced for very first Effie Awards South Africa



Judge



Designation



Agency/Company Name



Atiyya Karodia



Strategy Director



VMLY&R SA



Ana Carrapichano



Group Managing Director



Mediology



Andrea Quaye



Senior Director, Global Category Lead - Coffee



Coca-Cola



Angie Hattingh



Senior Digital Strategist



Ogilvy SA



Beyers van der Merwe



Marketing Director



PEP Stores



Brett Bruton



Creative Strategy Director



Superunion



Brian Yuyi



CEO



Marketing Association of SA



Candice Armitage



Integrated Strategist



Joe Public United



Candice Goodman



Managing Director



Mobitainment



Carl Ungerer



Head of Digital/Managing Partner



Mediology



Charnè Munien



Integrated Senior Digital Strategic Planner



Joe Public



Danny de Nobrega



Co-Founder



Kilmer & Cruise



Ethel Ramos



Managing Director



Avatar Agency



Fran Luckin



Chief Creative Officer



Grey Advertising SA



Gareth Leck



CEO



Joe Public United



Haydn Townsend



Managing Director



Accenture



Itumaleng Sethebe



Executive Creative Director



The Riverbed



Ivan Moroke



CEO, South Africa, Insights Division



Kantar



Jason Harrison



Managing Director



M&C Saatchi Abel



Joey Khuvutlu



Group Executive



Hellocomputer



Johanna McDowell



Founder and CEO



IAS



Kabelo Collis



Strategist



BlackSwan Assets



Katinka Pretorius



Managing Director



Sunshinegun



Katlego Ditlokwe



Strategy Lead



The Brave Group



Katlego Moutlana



Head of Strategy



Mortimer Harvey



Lebogang Kodisang



Head of Strategy



Pacinamix



Lwandile Qokweni



CEO



Wavemaker SA



Madelaine Fourie



Group Brand Manager



Sappi



Mathieu Plassard



Chief Client Officer



Ogilvy SA



Melusi Tshabalala



Founder and CEO



Everyday Speak



Michael Pearce



Media Director



Mediology



Mick Blore



CEO



Wolves



Mike Jones



Business Unit Head: Digital Marketing



Mediology



Nadia Mohamed



Marketing Director SSA



Mondelez International SA



Natalie Botha



Creative Development Director



Kantar



Neo Segola



Chief Creative - Draftline Johannesburg



ABInbev



Nicole van Blerk



Strategic Media Planner



Meta Media, CT



Paula Hulley



CEO



IAB SA



Quanita Sallie



Media Director, CT



Meta Media, CT



Refilwe Maluleke



Managing Director



Yellowwood Future Architects



Robert Grace



Head of Strategy



M&C Saatchi Abel



Roxy Maqache



CEO



Dessert Arabia



Russell Comrie



Head of Strategy



The 13th Floor



Samantha Condon



Group Managing Director



ETIKET Brand Design and Sum of 21



Sarah Dexter



CEO



MullenLowe South Africa



Simon Spreckley



Chief Creative Officer



Hoorah Digital Consulting



Steve Miller



Chief Strategic Officer



Duke



Stuart Walsh



Chief Strategic Officer



Grey Advertising



Suhyl Limbada



Marketing Director



KFC South Africa



Su-Lise Tessendorf



Executive Marketing Consultant



Independent Consultant



Tarryn Knight



Head of Marketing and Product



Audi SA



Tebogo Motsepe



Head of Brand and Client Insights



Nedbank



Thebe Ikalafeng



Founder and CEO



Brand Leadership Group



Thabang Skwambane



Managing Director



FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer



Thabisa Mkhuwanazi



Executive Head of Marketing



Multichoice



Thembalethu Msibi



Marketing Director



BlackSwan Assets



Thulani Sibeko



Chief Brand and Marketing Officer



Standard Bank Group



Tiaan Ras



Chief Brand Dude



ETIKET Brand Design



Tlalane Ntuli



Chief Marketing Officer



Metropolitan Life



Tosin Lanipekun



Executive Director



Advertising Week



Zayd Abrahams



Segment Marketing Head: Retail and Private Banking



FNB



Zorana Safar



Group Operations and Innovations Director



Joe Public







The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with Presenting Partner Sponsor



Winners will be announced at the inaugural Effie Awards Gala on Thursday, 14 October 2021.



For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at



Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Instagram,



About Effie®



Effie is a global 501(c)(3) non-profit whose purpose is to lead and evolve the forum for marketing effectiveness. Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The organisation recognises the most effective brands, marketers and agencies, globally, regionally and locally through its 50+ award programs across the world and through its coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Since 1968, Effie is known as a global symbol of achievement, while serving as a resource to steer the future of marketing success. For more details, visit



About the ACA



The ACA is the official, representative body for the Communications and Advertising profession in South Africa, representing agencies in the profession (who at present contribute approximately 95% of South Africa’s measured ad spend) to government, media and the public. The ACA is a voluntary body formed by and for the industry, focused on and committed to self-regulation and to defending the highest standards of ethical practice.



For more about the ACA visit



The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with Presenting Partner Sponsor Provantage Media Group , and Sponsors, Nedbank Sanlam and Vodacom Winners will be announced at the inaugural Effie Awards Gala on Thursday, 14 October 2021.For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on Twitter to keep up to date on the latest developments.Effie is a global 501(c)(3) non-profit whose purpose is to lead and evolve the forum for marketing effectiveness. Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The organisation recognises the most effective brands, marketers and agencies, globally, regionally and locally through its 50+ award programs across the world and through its coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Since 1968, Effie is known as a global symbol of achievement, while serving as a resource to steer the future of marketing success. For more details, visit effie.org The ACA is the official, representative body for the Communications and Advertising profession in South Africa, representing agencies in the profession (who at present contribute approximately 95% of South Africa’s measured ad spend) to government, media and the public. The ACA is a voluntary body formed by and for the industry, focused on and committed to self-regulation and to defending the highest standards of ethical practice.For more about the ACA visit www.acasa.co.za or call the ACA on (010) 880 3399

Members of the jury for the first Effie Awards to be held on African soil are extremely experienced in the marketing, communications and advertising sector, consisting of industry leaders and trail blazers drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing. Highly regarded across the broader industry, the judges will be tasked withThe Effie South Africa Jury will adjudicate entries during the first round of judging taking place from 13 to 17 August 2021, during which entries are reviewed in order to evaluate case success in achieving specific marketing objectives. Round one will result in the selection of a short list based purely on scores. Following this will be round two of judging during which award recipients will be selected and finalists announced. The second round of judging will run from 3 to 7 September 2021.A Grand Effie judging session will take place from the 5 to 7 October 2021, where a possible winner may be selected from the top tier of gold-winning cases. Judged by a third jury panel made up of C-Suite representatives, the Grand Effie will be awarded to the entry adjudicated the most effective winning case.Says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA: “The judging panel for the first Effie Awards South Africa is truly diverse and representative of the entire sector, consisting of top-level, experienced professionals on both client and agency side. As a whole, they represent a variety of advertising and marketing disciplines, key to an effective and equitable process. The level of experience, coupled with the varied panels adjudicating cases across the first two rounds and Grand Effie, ensures that winning cases would have been subjected to extensive rigour throughout the adjudication process. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the panel for agreeing to participate and we look forward to announcing the first Effie Awards South Africa winners in October.”The confirmed panel of judges is as follows: