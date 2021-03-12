947 gives its line-up an edge with new changes

Hot on the heels of the announcement confirming Thando Thabethe as the new weekday host of its afternoon drive show, 947 announces more exciting changes to their full line-up, starting 23 March 2021.

Msizi James

Tholi B

The station welcomes Durban-born Msizi James to weekday mornings from 9am to 12pm. The shown offers three hours of solid at-home and in-office entertainment, including lots of laughs, unfiltered but fun-filled conversations and the best music.Excited about his new show, Msizi says,No stranger to the station, Nick Explicit, host of '947 Sundays with Nick Explicit', now also kicks off the weekday line-up with his new show 'Daybreak with Nick Explicit' between 5am and 6am. The show leads up to 947's flagship morning drive show 'Anele and the Club on 947' and targets Joburg early risers, or the 5am Club.'Msizi James on 947' is followed by Ayanda MVP from 12pm to 3pm, '947 Drive with Thando' from 3pm to 7pm and 'Nights with Zweli' from 7pm to 10pm, Mondays to Thursdays. On Friday evenings it's over to Chrizz Beatz with '947 Bloc Party'.947 welcomes back Tholi Bologo, fondly known as Tholi B, as he claims Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2pm to 6pm with his new show, ‘Tholi B Weekends on 947'. Tholi B is your go-to-guy for fun and feel-good music.Thando Makhunga, 947 Station Manager, commentsIn other great news, 947 listeners can expect even more Ayanda MVP. In addition to her weekday slot, Ayanda MVP will be serving up the week’s best music releases every Sunday evening on her new show called ‘947 New and Exclusive with Ayanda MVP’.Sadly, 947 is also bidding a fond farewell to the fierce and fabulous Andy Maqondwana, who has grown her career significantly within the Primedia portfolio of radio stations since starting at Kfm 94.5 in 2015. We wish her the best for her future adventures.concludes Makhunga.The new line-up:05:00-06:00 Daybreak with Nick Explicit06:00-09:00 Anele and the Club on 94709:00-12:00 Msizi James on 94712:00-15:00 Ayanda MVP15:00-19:00 947 Drive with Thando19:00-22:00 Mon - Thu: Nights with Zweli19:00-22:00 Fri: 947 Bloc Party Part 1 with Chrizz Beatz07:00-10:00 947 Weekend Breakfast with Hulisani10:00-14:00 947 Top 40 with Zweli, powered by CTM14:00-18:00 Tholi B Weekends on 94718:00-21:00 947 Bloc Party Part 1 with Chrizz Beatz21:00-00:00 947 Bloc Party Part 207:00-10:00 947 Weekend Breakfast with Hulisani10:00-14:00 947 Sundays with Nick Explicit14:00-18:00 Tholi B Weekends on 94718:00-20:00 947 New and Exclusive with Ayanda MVP20:00-00:00 947 Date Night