947 gives its line-up an edge with new changes

Hot on the heels of the announcement confirming Thando Thabethe as the new weekday host of its afternoon drive show, 947 announces more exciting changes to their full line-up, starting 23 March 2021.
The station welcomes Durban-born Msizi James to weekday mornings from 9am to 12pm. The shown offers three hours of solid at-home and in-office entertainment, including lots of laughs, unfiltered but fun-filled conversations and the best music.
Excited about his new show, Msizi says, “My journey on radio started in 2014 with my love for music. Since moving to Johannesburg, I have become accustomed to the drive and ambition of this city. I love the energy and the people! I am thrilled to be a part of the 947 family.”
No stranger to the station, Nick Explicit, host of '947 Sundays with Nick Explicit', now also kicks off the weekday line-up with his new show 'Daybreak with Nick Explicit' between 5am and 6am. The show leads up to 947's flagship morning drive show 'Anele and the Club on 947' and targets Joburg early risers, or the 5am Club.
Msizi James
'Msizi James on 947' is followed by Ayanda MVP from 12pm to 3pm, '947 Drive with Thando' from 3pm to 7pm and 'Nights with Zweli' from 7pm to 10pm, Mondays to Thursdays. On Friday evenings it's over to Chrizz Beatz with '947 Bloc Party'.
947 welcomes back Tholi Bologo, fondly known as Tholi B, as he claims Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2pm to 6pm with his new show, ‘Tholi B Weekends on 947'. Tholi B is your go-to-guy for fun and feel-good music.
Tholi B
Thando Makhunga, 947 Station Manager, comments “We have developed a line-up that maximises the depth and breadth of South African radio talent; amazing presenters who we know will bring fresh perspectives and new personalities to the station. We believe that the new line-up delivers an enhanced listening value proposition for our current and future listener base, while also providing key opportunities for the advertisers and clients who are critical to our success."
In other great news, 947 listeners can expect even more Ayanda MVP. In addition to her weekday slot, Ayanda MVP will be serving up the week’s best music releases every Sunday evening on her new show called ‘947 New and Exclusive with Ayanda MVP’.
Sadly, 947 is also bidding a fond farewell to the fierce and fabulous Andy Maqondwana, who has grown her career significantly within the Primedia portfolio of radio stations since starting at Kfm 94.5 in 2015. We wish her the best for her future adventures.
“We are thrilled about our new line-up; it is the start of a very exciting journey for us at 947. We can’t wait to cement our position as the premier Joburg radio station, and we know our new format and talent will truly deliver for Johannesburg listeners. Because after all - ‘If you love Joburg, 947 loves you!’,” concludes Makhunga.
The new line-up:
Weekdays 05:00-06:00 Daybreak with Nick Explicit 06:00-09:00 Anele and the Club on 947 09:00-12:00 Msizi James on 947 12:00-15:00 Ayanda MVP 15:00-19:00 947 Drive with Thando 19:00-22:00 Mon - Thu: Nights with Zweli 19:00-22:00 Fri: 947 Bloc Party Part 1 with Chrizz Beatz
Saturdays 07:00-10:00 947 Weekend Breakfast with Hulisani 10:00-14:00 947 Top 40 with Zweli, powered by CTM 14:00-18:00 Tholi B Weekends on 947 18:00-21:00 947 Bloc Party Part 1 with Chrizz Beatz 21:00-00:00 947 Bloc Party Part 2
Sundays 07:00-10:00 947 Weekend Breakfast with Hulisani 10:00-14:00 947 Sundays with Nick Explicit 14:00-18:00 Tholi B Weekends on 947 18:00-20:00 947 New and Exclusive with Ayanda MVP 20:00-00:00 947 Date Night
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
