A number of senior figures from the worldwide Out of Home industry have formed a new global advisory company and consultancy aimed at accelerating the industry's expansion and digital transformation.

Headed by former Ocean Outdoor chairman Tom Goddard, the group also includes former Posterscope global CEO Annie Rickard, Posterscope’s former global insight director David Gordon and former Iberia CEO Carlos Viladevall, former Clear Channel France president Philippe Baudillon and Richard Sunderland, founder and CEO of strategy company Heavenly.The latest partner to join is Stephen Freitas, the highly regarded former CMO of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA). Freitas is based in Washington DC.Goddard is also president of global OOH trade body the World Out of Home Organisation.OOH Capital will advise OOH businesses, cities, real estate owners and technology suppliers on the best ways to navigate the rapidly changing OOH landscape. It will operate globally and services will also include specialist advice on mergers and acquisitions, OOH digitisation strategy and implementation for governments, local authorities and cities and planning for real estate owners wishing to expand their portfolios.Additionally, OOH Capital will advise brand owners and technology companies on the best ways to increase their revenues from OOH, now accounting for around seven per cent of the $600 billion worldwide advertising market.Goddard says: “The advertising world is full of people offering advice, however this is the first time a dedicated client-focused specialist OOH advisory service, with the experience and ability to take a truly global, holistic view, has been formed. I am very proud to be working with a rich blend of senior partners, with impeccable credentials, all of whom have proven track records in their field.”Rickard says: “Digitisation of Out of Home means that big decisions, often worth billions of dollars need to be made by all stakeholders. OOH Capital is ideally placed to ensure that stakeholders realise an attractive return on these huge investments.”