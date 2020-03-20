A sit-down with Mags as she bows out from a 20-year radio career

East Coast Drive's Margaret Westerhof also known as Mags has hung up her headphones to concentrate on her business ventures.

We sat down with Mags as she answers a few questions and reflects on her incredible journey in the entertainment industry.“It was shortly afterin 2001 that Damon Beard and I started chatting about radio, he was interested in the collaboration however the station wasn’t sure about me at all as an over-exposed reality show contestant, and Ifor about six months until I was given one day a week. The show took off and I was the co-host ofbetween 2003-2007. Entertainment isn’t easy to get into, but I knew this is exactly where I wanted to be.”“Luckily, I have always been on drive and now, I end my 20-year career on the same station that gave me my radio career in the first place, East Coast Radio.”“It was from the groundbreakingshow in 2001 to East Coast Radio 2003-2007, Heart FM in Cape Town, then Jacaranda FM for a very short stint, after that I decided that it was no more for me on radio."I then focused on my marketing agency, The Mags Brand, which was in service from 2005-2017."I had my beautiful baby boy in-between and life started to move right out of the entertainment direction when East Coast Radio’s Programming Manager, Zane Derbyshire, called me and asked me to come back to theshow after a long 10 years. I simply couldn’t refuse; this was a great opportunity to show my son the entertainment industry and all possibilities that go with it! While back on air this time round I studied through UCT correspondence for an Interior Design qualification."I truly have God to thank for this amazing and interesting life he has given me, without him I am nothing.”“It has been emotional. There is so much that has happened over the years, people you meet, celebrities, the people you work with, the events we have done, the places we have travelled, the TV shows we have presented there is so much."I am happy. I am happy to leave on such a good note, with such a good team and a business that has given me more than I could have imagined."I truly could have not walked this road without my mom, a forgiving son, and a community who allowed me to work late hours and stood by me when I am a single mom who has a big dream which means there are sacrifices and I am blessed with an amazing support structure!"My ECR journey started in 2003; it ends now but I remain as the East Coast Radio Project Lead and Interior Designer for the East Coast Radio Revamp, so alas all is not lost.”“Firstly, thank you, thank you for all your support over the years. You first met me when I was 22 years old and now, I wave you goodbye as a mom and businesswoman."It’s been a magical journey a journey that I couldn’t have done without all the support, the love and the investment into what I believed. What you can expect from me is a bit of kick-back time, I have worked two jobs for three years so I will take time to stress less and spend more time with family and of course keep making things beautiful with my interior design business, Margaret-Rose Interiors. We have properties in KZN and now in JHB that we are designing and installing so the move has come at the right time for me to grow and focus."For now, May God Bless you all. All my love... Mags.”East Coast Radio’s Programming Manager, Zane Derbyshire, said that he is sad to see Mags go but extremely excited for what the future holds for her. “Mags has made such a great contribution to East Coast Radio over the years. Everyone identified related to her from the time that she was that spirited 21-year-old onand to see her now leave ECR as an accomplished businesswoman is incredible. I wish her all the best in everything that she sets out to do. On behalf of all of us at East Coast Radio, we will always be in her corner cheering her on,” said Derbyshire.East Coast Radio would like to thank Mags for her contributions to the airwaves and TV screens over the years and wish Mags all the best in her career move.More information around theshow will be shared soon.