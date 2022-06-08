Industries

    Radisson expands SA footprint with Durban hotel opening

    8 Jun 2022
    Radisson Blu Hotel has officially opened in Durban. This brings the Radisson Hotel Group's portfolio in one of its key African markets, South Africa, to 14 hotels in operation and two under development.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The hotel is located on the eastern coast of Durban, in its most affluent residential and entertainment hub, Umhlanga. The hotel has easy access to several popular beaches and is within walking distance of the three-kilometre Umhlanga Beach Promenade.

    The hotel is close to the Durban ICC with direct access to the Oceans Mall, which boasts a variety of international brands and is just five minutes from King Shaka International Airport.

    Tim Cordon, area senior vice president, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says: "We are thrilled to make our debut in the welcoming city of Durban and cement our presence in our fourth South African city.

    "South Africa continues to be a key market for us on the continent and we are proud to celebrate our 14th hotel opening milestone with the entry into Durban as we open a flagship property of this caliber. With its prime location overlooking the ocean adjacent to the exclusive Oceans Mall, this property will enhance Durban’s vibrant offering and we hope that we will be welcomed warmly into the local community."

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The 206 stylish and well-appointed rooms ranging from luxury suites, junior suites, and rooms for business travellers, to accessible rooms and family rooms, this upscale hotel caters to all travellers with a variety of amenities, including an outdoor pool, a kid's play area, an executive business lounge, and a fitness centre.

    FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar on the sixth floor will serve North American styled/inspired open flame cuisine and offer a variety of beers and beverages, master-crafted cocktails, and a curated collection of South African wines. Guests can visit the Coffee Lounge on the ground floor for freshly brewed coffee and homemade baguettes from the in-house bakery.

    Marius Earle, general manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga, says: "It is an honour to open and lead this flagship hotel. There is great excitement and anticipation in the city about this world-class property and I am delighted to welcome guests to experience our personalized service and stylish spaces, as we aim to make every moment matter for our guests and showcase Durban hospitality at its best."

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The meetings and events area comprises eight elegant meeting and conference venues fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, including video conferencing capabilities and free high-speed Wi-Fi. The ballroom seats 600 guests in cinema style and leads into a foyer with access to an outdoor terrace which can cater up to 340 guests, perfect for any big or small occasion.
