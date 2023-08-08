Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Perfect WordBET SoftwareAfriGISStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Internet News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


South Africa and Angola experience contrasting internet cable fates

8 Aug 2023
Lindsey SchuttersBy: Lindsey Schutters
A submarine landslide in the Congo Canyon, one of the world's largest submarine canyons, disrupted the West African Cable System (WACS) and South Atlantic 3/West Africa Submarine Cable (SAT-3) undersea cables on Sunday.
South African internet users could experience service disruption. Source: Lars Kienle/Unsplash
South African internet users could experience service disruption. Source: Lars Kienle/Unsplash

The Congo Canyon cuts through the continental shelf and slope of western equatorial Africa in the South Atlantic Ocean. WACS, which is one of the main connections between South Africa and Europe along the African west coast and ends in the United Kingdom, follows along this path.

The cable has four fibre pairs, 15 terminal stations, and a total length of 16,000 kilometres. It is owned by a consortium of 18 international telecom carriers. SAT-3 is an older cable system - operational since 2001 - with a capacity of 120Gbps.

South Africa and Angola experience contrasting internet cable fates

MyBroadband reported that it might take more than a month for a cable repair ship to reach the WACS break location. However, Openserve, the wholesale and networks division of Telkom, said that its operations would not be significantly affected.

More capacity for Africa

In contrast, Angola had positive cable news last week when the 2Africa subsea cable landed in Luanda, the capital city. This landing is the first major part of the West African side of the 2Africa cable, which starts at MTN's Yzerfontein landing station in South Africa.

Source: Supplied.
FNB aims to empower 100 South African branches with solar power

13 hours ago

Meta and seven other partners announced the 2Africa cable in 2020. Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) will manufacture and deploy the 45,000km, 16-fibre pair, 180Tbps cable.

2Africa will connect 33 countries with 46 landing points across Africa, Europe, and Asia when it is complete in 2024.

NextOptions
Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is a contributing Senior Editor at Bizcommunity
Read more: undersea cable, WACS, MyBroadband, Openserve, Lindsey Schutters

Related

MyBroadband - South Africa's source of ICT thought leadership
Broad MediaMyBroadband - South Africa's source of ICT thought leadership18 hours ago
Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X in July.
X brings back live video for the first time since 20214 Aug 2023
New Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. Source: Supplied
Chery brings updated Tiggo 8 Pro to SA3 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5. Source: Supplied
Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip527 Jul 2023
Ecoflow store in Canal Walk. Source: Lindsey Schutters
Ecoflow brand store illuminates new solutions24 Jul 2023
Automotive manufacturing returning to previous levels. Source: Pexels
Automotive industry has learnt lessons from chip shortage21 Jul 2023
Android Nearby Share comes to Windows. Source: Google
Google addresses Airdrop envy with Nearby Share for Windows20 Jul 2023
Why top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives
Broad MediaWhy top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives18 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz