Africa


FNB aims to empower 100 South African branches with solar power

8 Aug 2023
FNB is taking bold steps in advancing environmental sustainability and operational resilience. With plans to implement solar power systems in 100 branches nationwide, FNB aims to enhance service continuity during load shedding while minimising its ecological footprint.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

The inaugural phase focuses on branches in Mthatha, Bethlehem, Phuthaditjhaba, and Zeerust, exemplifying FNB's proactive commitment to a greener future.

Jacques Celliers, FNB chief executive officer, says, "Approximately 97% of our branches are already equipped with backup power solutions, including Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) and lithium batteries, to ensure access to services during intermittent load shedding. However, in keeping with our commitment to have a positive impact on the environment and be more resilient in our operations, it's necessary to transition to renewable energy sources.

"Furthermore, our continued investment in local market presence enables us to be closer to customers and to better understand their local context, allowing us to unlock greater value for their personal-, family-, and business needs. In pursuit of this objective, we have been steadily expanding our presence in certain areas and deploying community advisors to help customers with their financial needs wherever they may be," explains Celliers.

The sentiment is echoed by Lee-Anne van Zyl, chief executive officer of FNB Points of Presence, who says, "Our branches are critical in facilitating economic activities in local markets.

“While millions of our customers use channels such as our FNB App, Online, and Cellphone Banking to access most services, many continue to visit our branches to perform a range of activities and consult our advisors on financial requirements. Therefore, it is essential for us to remain accessible to local communities."

The solar installation initiative is set to begin in the coming months, with a phased approach to ensure a smooth and efficient transition for each branch involved.

