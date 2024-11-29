Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
Innovation for a new generation: How Gen Z is redefining brand loyalty in the digital age
Senamile Zungu and Zine Magadlela
MTN brings 5G to the people with R2,500 ZTE device
Lindsey Schutters
Glencore inks R2bn solar deal with Pele Green Energy
Renewable energy company Pele Green Energy said on Thursday it reached a financial close for a Solar Plant with Glencore's ferroalloys unit and its joint venture partner Merafe Resources. The deal, valued at R2.1bn according to Bloomberg News, will see the development of the Sonvanger Solar PV Power Plant in the Free State.
An employee of a private security company stands in front of the logo of commodities trader Glencore during the company's annual shareholder meeting in Cham, Switzerland. Source: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann
The Sonvanger Solar PV Power Plant, a 100MW facility will contribute to the country's clean energy transition, Pele Energy said.
Glencore, Merafi and Pele did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.
Nedbank Group and Absa Group will provide debt financing, with Pele Green Energy contributing equity, according to Pele MD Gqi Raoleka, as reported by Bloomberg.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/