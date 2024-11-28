South Africa switches on its first solar EV charging station

Charge, formerly Zero Carbon Charge, has opened the first off-grid electric vehicle station in South Africa. The station is in Wolmaransstad in the North West Province and is open to the public.

Image supplied

"This is the first renewable energy powered EV charging station in South Africa and will form part of the country’s first national network of 120 solar-powered charging facilities that Charge will be rolling out on major highways at 150km intervals over the coming year," said Charge.

The off-grid EV charging station in Wolmaransstad boasts six DC fast charging points for EVs and two AC charging points for plug-in hybrids. The DC fast chargers are able to charge a vehicle in about 25 minutes.

Charge has developed an app available for both Android and iOS, for customers that will assist their charging needs and transactions at its EV charging stations.

The Wolmaransstad charging facility, along with the entire network of 120 charging stations, will create an income stream for landowners on which these facilities are built. Landowners will earn 5% of the revenue generated from vehicles charging on their land.

Aligned with the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan

The station was opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony which was attended by the Deputy Minister of Electricity, Samantha Graham-Maré, North West MEC for Economic Development, Environment Conservation and Tourism, Bitsa Lenkopane and Maquassi Hills Local Municipality Mayor, Mzwandile Feliti.

Commenting on the occasion, Deputy Minister Graham-Maré said:

“We are actively driving renewable energy investments in South Africa, and I am truly inspired to see the determination and passion that the Charge team has displayed in driving this incredible development. It just shows that South Africans can solve any problem through innovation.

“The project is also aligned with the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan, which will be launched early next year.

“The plan’s focus is on renewables driving local manufacturing which will support projects such as Charge's where off-grid EV charging stations will be developed at scale.”

“We believe that the rollout of our off-grid charging stations across the country will serve as a crucial catalyst for EV migration in South Africa.

“Charge's own research shows that an EV charged from Eskom’s predominantly coal-fired power grid indirectly emits 5.8 tonnes of CO2 per year.

“In comparison, an average petrol-powered car emits only 4.4 tonnes of CO2 per year.

“It is clear that the development of a network of off-grid, renewably powered EV charging stations is the only way we will reduce transport emissions in the country,” said Joubert Roux, executive chairman of Charge.