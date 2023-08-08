Championing financial inclusion

In a time when South African consumers face daunting challenges, it takes remarkable audacity to envision a brighter future. If you resonate with this sentiment, you will likely find yourself reflected in "You Audacious People", the latest brand positioning campaign launched by African Bank.

As a financial institution committed to diversity and inclusivity, we acknowledge the challenges faced by marginalised individuals, and we want to emphasize that our institution is fully welcoming and accessible to everyone.

This campaign exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing the lives of our customers and promote financial inclusion and dignity for all South Africans.

"The term 'audacious' echoes the ethos of the founders of African Bank, who, in 1964, boldly envisaged a bank for the people," says group chief marketing officer Sbusiso Kumalo. "This audacious spirit is still embraced by African Bank in 2023, as we inspire South Africans to dare to believe in the possibility of achieving the seemingly impossible."

As a direct sequel to our initial "Audacity to Believe" campaign, "You Audacious People" focuses on illustrating the spirit embodied by various characters, representing the diverse individuals who form part of our clientele. The campaign encourages every person who relentlessly pursues their dreams, regardless of their background or profession, to find their home at African Bank.

The heart of this campaign is a resounding chant of hope, encouraging belief in oneself and one's dreams. This spirit is exemplified by South African Musa Motha, a finalist of Britain's Got Talent’s Series Sixteen, whose vibrant spirit encapsulates African Bank’s #AudacityToBelieve.

Kumalo firmly believes that African Bank's customer-centric array of products and services serve as the perfect enabler for an audacious mindset. "We provide our customers with a comprehensive value proposition, encompassing audacious rewards, innovative business banking products, the unique MyWORLD account with zero banking fees, and attractive tech deals. Our products can be tailored to suit the individual needs of our customers, while our service options empower them to bank when they want, how they want, wherever they are,” continues Kumalo.

“We don't believe that audacity should be put on hold. The campaign's message of audacity is a rallying cry that resonates with anyone who refuses to let obstacles stand in their way. This spirit of perseverance is embodied by the varied personas depicted in the campaign, acting as a reminder of the challenges we face, like loadshedding and inflation,” says Kumalo.

"Ultimately, 'Audacity to Believe' is about inspiring hope and encouragement," Kumalo concluded. "It's about showing our customers that regardless of their age, income, or race, African Bank is a home for everyone who dares to believe."