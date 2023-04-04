Metro FM Music Awards 2023 nominees named

The much-anticipated list of nominees in various categories of the Metro FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA) have been revealed...

The awards will be taking place on 6 May 2023 at Mbombela Stadium, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and will be broadcast live on SABC 1.

Following the launch of the Metro FM Music Awards 2023 on 18 January 2023 in Mpumalanga, Metro FM management invited all record labels and independent artists to submit music eligible for entry. The submissions for this edition of the awards opened on 19 January 2023 and closed on 28 February 2023. During this period, the SABC received over 900 entries.

Metro FM business manager, Kina Nhlengethwa stated, “We are excited to have reached the second stage of the road to the MMA’s. The announcement of MMA nominees always sets the music industry abuzz and this year is no different. We congratulate all the nominees, as this signifies that that their hard work and impact in the industry does not go unnoticed”.

Nhlengethwa further stated, “The station went an extra mile to ensure that there are measures in place to screen properly all entries received, for compliance with the relevant rules of the awards. The rules, regulations and submission checklist were all published on Metro FM platforms. As the awards are based on the public voting for their favorite artist/s in the respective categories, we urge the nominees to go out hard and campaign to their fans!”

To vote, dial *120*45787# and follow the prompts. USSD rates charged at R1.50 per minute.

Voting lines will close at midnight on 30 April 2023, except for Song of the Year that closes at 9pm on 6 May 2023.

Here are the nominees...

Song of the Year

K.O – ‘SETE’

AKA – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’

Konke & Musa Keys – ‘Kancane’

Aymos – ‘Fatela’

Big Nuz – ‘Ngeke’

Kabza De Small – ‘Khusela’

Betusile Mcinga – ‘Ngena Noah’

Gaba Cannal – ‘Healer Ntlizivo Yam’

Siava – ‘Isoka’

Wanitwa Mos – ‘Sofa Silahlane’

Best Afrosoul Pop

Siava – ‘Isibuko’

Zuko SA – ‘Andikalibali’

Brenda Mtambo – ‘Enza Kwenzeke’

Inkabi Nation – ‘Voicemail’

Mlindo The Vocalist – ‘Lindokuhle’

Best Amapiano Song

Deep London – ‘Hamba Wena’

Gaba Cannal – ‘Healer Ntliziyo Yam’

Kabza De Small – ‘Khusela’

Daliwonga – ‘Abo Mvelo’

Wanitwa Mos – ‘Sofa Silahlane’

Artist of the Year

K.O – ‘Sete’

Wanitwa Mos – ‘Sofa Silahlane’

AKA – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’

Nomfundo Moh – ‘Izibusiso’

Siava – ‘Isoka’

Best Jazz Album

Linda Sikhakhane – Isambulo

Nduduzo Makhathini – In the Spirit of Ntu

Spartz – AWAKE

Best New Age R&B Artist

Manana – ‘Patiently’

MOE. – ‘Me Ever After’

ThandoNie – ‘Our Story: Untold’

Venom & Shishiliza – ‘uThando’

Zädok – ‘Othanda Mina’

Best Collaboration Song

AKA ft. Nasty C – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’

K.O ft. Young Stunna & Blxckie – ‘Sete’

Aymos ft. Ami Faku – ‘Asanda’

Sjava ft. Q Twinz & Mzukulu – ‘Isoka’

Best Duo or Group

Mafikizolo – ‘Kwanele’

Big Nuz – ‘Ngeke’

Mellow & Sleazy – ‘Wenza Kanjani’

Kwesta and Kabza De Small – ‘Mrholo Wayizolo’

Inkabi Nation – ‘Voice Mail’

Best Female Artist

Nomfundo Moh – ‘Izibusiso’

Makhadzi – ‘African Queen 2.0’

Simmy – ‘Hlelo’

Brenda Mtambo – ‘Enza Kwenzeke’

HLE – ‘You're The Worthy One’

Best Gospel Album

Dumi Mkokstad – The Over Flow

Soweto Gospel Choir – Hope

Khava Mthethwa – Art & Worship

Kingdmusic – Perfect Love

Pastor Lungi Ndala – Victorious Praise

Best Hip Hop Artist

AKA – ‘Mass Country’

K.O – ‘SR3’

Nasty C – ‘Ivyson Army Tour Mixtar’

Blxckie – ‘The4Mula’

Maglera Doe Boy – ‘Diaspora’

Best House Song

Kususa, Argento Dust & Zakes Bantwini – ‘Asanda’

Mthandazo Gatya ft. Nhlonipho – ‘Sizobambana’

Karyendasoul ft. Ami Faku – ‘Umthandazo’

CAIIRO ft. Pixie L – ‘Lwandile’

Skye Wanda – ‘Amazwi’

Best Kwaito/Gqom Song

Big Nuz – ‘Ngeke’

DJ Tira – ‘Sikilidi’

Kwesta and Kabza De Small – ‘Mrholo Wayizolo’

Spikiri – ‘Tana La’

Professor – ‘Ezangakini’

Best Male Artist

AKA – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’

K.O – ‘SETE’

Kabza De Small – ‘Khusela’

Siava – ‘Isoka’

Mthandazo Gatya – ‘Sizobambana’

New Artist

Oufadafada – ‘I can’t Give Up’

COCOSA – ‘I Never Thought’

Group Chat – ‘Mama’

Mayten – ‘Wait On Me’

Tee Tee – ‘Andizenzi’

Styled Artist

Mafikizolo

Musa Keys

Siava

Daliwonga

Sino Msolo

Best Music Video

K.O – ‘SETE’

АКА – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’

DJ Tira – ‘Sikilidi’

Wanitwa Mos – ‘Sofa Silahlane’

Costa Titch – ‘Big Flexa Remix’

Best Viral Challenge

Deep London ft. Boole – ‘Hamba Wena’

DJ Maphorisa & Visca – ‘Ba Straata’

Felo Le Tee & Toss – ‘Manca’

Mytro ft. Focalistic, Daliwonga, Shaunmusiq, Ftears – ‘Tobetsa’

K.O. ft Young Stunna and Blxckie – ‘SETE’