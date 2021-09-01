Partnerships that rise: The 2021 BASA Awards announces winners

2020 was a true test of resilience, and only the strongest of partnerships measured up against the extreme challenges brought on by the arrival of Covid-19. In many ways, the global threat and subsequent lockdown was also the mother of invention. If ever there was a time to reinvent or create something new and fresh, this was it. Considering projects that were executed in partnership during 2020, the 24th BASA Awards, partnered by Hollard, reflects all of this determination, inventiveness and tenacity. Here are the winners across the seven categories: