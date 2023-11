Shop North Star's spring/summer23 collection at Mr Price and Zando.

High tops, low cuts and retro vibes – the Spring/Summer 2023 collection from North Star by Bata has it all. Since 1948, this iconic Canadian-born sneaker brand has continued to produce timeless fashion, innovation and comfort, becoming a global favourite. This year, North Star celebrates 75 years in the game with a new collection now available at selected Mr Price stores nationally and online, as well as Zando. Check it out here: www.bata.co.za/brands/north-star/