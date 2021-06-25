Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Why a competitive local fashion industry needs the creativity of designers

25 Jun 2021
By: Lauren Hartzenberg
The creativity of fashion designers is a valuable resource that must be nurtured if African countries are to grow their fashion industries into competitive global players. This was the impassioned message from Lucilla Booyzen, CEO of SA Fashion Week, during a recent Fashionomics Africa webinar titled Textile and Fashion Value Chains: Opportunities for the Private Sector in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.
Lucilla Booyzen, SA Fashion Week CEO
While clarion calls, in South Africa specifically, to revitalise garment manufacturing are warranted, it’s not a cure-all for the sustainable development of the sector.

“There must be manufacturing, yes, but the designers tell the story of the soul of a country. We have to build the entire value chain, we can’t leave out any link,” said Booyzen.

Fashion mirrors national identity


Having launched SA Fashion Week in 1997, Booyzen is a notable advocate for the development of a local designer-led fashion industry, and the value it can create for a country’s brand and economy.

In countries such as Italy, the fashion industry is an important contributor to GDP, but this was only possible because the governments drove coordinated support for the designers and their work, which were identified early on to be valuable resources for the country.

For Booyzen, local fashion reflects national identity and mirrors the unique qualities of a country or region. As such, a focus on manufacturing in and of itself, without investing in the intellectual property of designers, means facing the challenge of competing with manufacturing powerhouses like China.

“What we as a country can create that’s truly competitive rests with the creativity of designers,” said Booyzen during the online event.

Source: Pexels

What’s holding African designers back


Unfortunately, Booyzen said that many African designers are opting to leave the continent and establish themselves further elsewhere.

“They win an award and then they leave. We haven’t built the supportive infrastructure for them to grow within their own countries. We haven’t developed a system to sustain the development of the backbone of the industry – the designers,” Booyzen said.

With 30 fashion schools in the country, SA at least has the educational foundation to train designers at a tertiary level. But beyond this, resources are lacking to assist working designers to build a globally competitive fashion business.

#DoBizZA: Fulfilling the potential of South African fashion

A local, SA designer-led fashion industry has the very real potential to make a significant contribution to our national GDP...

By Lucilla Booyzen 28 Sep 2020


While government, and the DTIC specifically, is hyper-focused on manufacturing, Booyzen called for a state-backed programme that assists with upskilling designers and which allocates funding and grants to eligible business owners. “You have to put money behind the industry if you want to grow it,” she said.

“We need to focus on developing the designers and fashion businesses in our respective countries first, and then there will be a natural evolution into exporting.”

“[SA Fashion Week has] had lots of interest from abroad – America, France and soon Italy. There are opportunities to grab,” said Booyzen, but many designers require financial and education support to enable them to sustainably supply to other markets, especially at scale. “The education around exporting is so important,” she added.

SA's Lukhanyo Mdingi nabs spot on 2021 LVMH Prize shortlist

Lukhanyo Mdingi is among the 20 designers from around the globe selected as semi-finalists for the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers...

1 Apr 2021


Stimulating local consumption, textile development


Exporting aside, the local creative fashion industry would advance greatly if a larger share of the general public wore locally-designed and made clothing. “Buying power sits everywhere. Everyone wears clothing. We need to have different designer collections at different price points – affordable designer clothing that can be sold to lower-income consumers who have an affinity for fashion.”

This is where the big retailers come into play, as they have the ability and resources to partner with designers, collaborate on a collection and sell it at scale. “They have the power to mentor the designers, and share trade secrets with them. This is being done in the industry, but not enough,” said Booyzen.

A recent example of such a collaboration is the Pick n Pay Clothing Futurewear project. Launched in partnership with recognised designer Gavin Rajah, the project aims to find and build local fashion talent by allowing emerging designers the opportunity to launch their business with an exclusive collection in collaboration with PnP Clothing.

TFG presses for cut in yarn import duties to advance SA manufacturing

TFG said this change is essential to enable larger purchases of locally-made fabrics...

22 Feb 2021


In calling for a holistic approach from the government for the development of the fashion industry, Booyzen touched on the need to stimulate local textile production. According to Booyzen, South Africa’s textile manufacturing industry, which has decades of experience behind it, has been compromised by cheap imports with little protection from the government.

“We must focus on producing our own textiles. Designers tell their stories through fabric design. Fashion talks through colour, design and texture. If we don’t nurture our textile development, we don’t allow our designers to truly express themselves,” said Booyzen.
Lauren Hartzenberg's articles

About Lauren Hartzenberg

Managing editor and retail editor at Bizcommunity.com. Cape Town apologist. Dog mom. Get in touch: lauren@bizcommunity.com
Comment

Read more: textile design, fashion design, African design, SA design, SA Fashion Week, Lucilla Booyzen, African fashion, clothing manufacturing, clothing production, textile production, Fashionomics Africa

Related

#YouthMatters: Tristan Shaun Henry celebrates queer youth culture through fashion11 Jun 2021
From apprentice to fashion icon: Ivory Coast's Pathe'O, 50 years on7 Jun 2021
The history of sneakers: From commodity to cultural icon3 Jun 2021
Clout SA launches with design expo in collaboration with Hub3 Jun 2021
Puma Re.Gen collection puts textile waste to creative use19 May 2021
Under Armour launches Iso-Chill textile technology11 May 2021
SA surf brand Mami Wata crowdfunds for international expansion29 Apr 2021
Fashionscapes: A Living Wage highlights plight of garment workers28 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz