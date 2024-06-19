Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesNinety9centsMpactBataHook, Line & SinkerOnPoint PRMegaVision MediaPDCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Merchants on Long expands homeware collection

    19 Jun 2024
    19 Jun 2024
    As an advocate for showcasing African craftsmanship, art and design in a luxury light, Merchants on Long’s approach to homeware is informed by the same principles that inspired its original roots in fashion: a reverence for handcraft, the support and celebration of local, and the promotion of sustainable practices.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    By consciously selecting a cohort of designers that align with its own brand ethos, Merchants on Long has amassed a portfolio of pieces that not only celebrate craft and creativity, but that makes an art out of the rituals and daily routines of home life.

    The selection, in addition to showcasing African diversity, is driven by a desire to seek out pieces, crafted with skill and artistry, from brands and studios that impact their communities and industries positively.

    Its collection ranges from established brands to new and rising talent, all underpinned by the same commitment to quality, whether they uphold and preserve a traditional craft or push the boundaries in contemporary design.

    Homeware range

    Studios such as Tintsaba Master Weavers, which was founded in 1985 to empower women in rural eSwatini keep the ancient craft of weaving alive through its intricate creations. Like them, Design Afrika empowers rural weavers, while Noni Designs and AAKS continue the legacy for a new generation.

    Expert woodwork too, celebrates time-honoured handcraft, with Hohodza and People of the Sun serveware and Okapi table accessories bringing the beauty and texture of timber alive.

    Ardmore Studio, Afrika Tiss, Kisany Living Linens, Aranda, Endela, SMTNG Good Studio and Siafu Home all celebrate the deeply ingrained textile tradition found throughout the continent in joyful, tactile and colourful pieces that weave a story around their respective
    African cultures.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    On the other end of the spectrum are designers like Studio Ananta, Sidai Designs, Zenzulu, Noni Designs, Bros on the Road, and MonkeyBiz whose work all translates traditional beading techniques into striking contemporary pieces, straddling past and present.

    Collective African Art Centre and FLOC walk a line too – between disciplines this time – with decorative pieces that blur the boundaries between art and functional design.

    Like them, balancing the practical and the aesthetic, Jen de Charmoy, Jan Ernst, Lene Ehler, Clementina Ceramic and Klomp’s ceramics range from the minimal to the whimsical and span centrepieces to serveware.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Simple luxury is another common thread, with mohair blankets by Frances VH, elegant artisanal ‘it’ candle ranges Skinny Bitch, OKRA, Côté Bougie, and Flowers du Vallei wines adding a layer of indulgence to even the simple act of sitting on a sofa or around a table.

    “The pieces we have curated may differ in style and use, but what they have in common is that they bridge the divide between function and decoration – artworks that you can live with, that beautify your space but also serve a purpose,” says Jeanine Benjamin, COO of Merchants on Long.

    Read more: African design, Merchants on Long
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Merchants on Long champions unique upcycled collection
    Merchants on Long champions unique upcycled collection
    3 Jun 2024
    Modern African design on display at London Craft Week
    Modern African design on display at London Craft Week
    10 May 2023
    Global Vans x Mami Wata collaboration spotlights African surf culture
    Global Vans x Mami Wata collaboration spotlights African surf culture
     14 Mar 2023
    South Africa's first Design Week set for Cape Town and Joburg this year
    South Africa's first Design Week set for Cape Town and Joburg this year
    14 Feb 2023
    New look and retail experience at V&A Waterfront's revamped Alfred Mall
    New look and retail experience at V&A Waterfront's revamped Alfred Mall
    20 Dec 2022
    Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 winners announced
    Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 winners announced
    21 Nov 2022
    African creatives score spots in Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative
    African creatives score spots in Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative
    13 Sep 2022
    Blending artisanal craft and African storytelling with Thabisa Mjo
    Blending artisanal craft and African storytelling with Thabisa Mjo
     15 Mar 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz