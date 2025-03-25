Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Retail Fashion & Homeware

    Woolworths Home introduces AW25 Homeware Collection

    Woolworths Home has introduced a curated selection of homeware designed to provide stylish and functional solutions for the colder months ahead.
    25 Mar 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The AW25 Homeware Collection is an inspired range designed to transform homes into sanctuaries of wellbeing. Inspired by the evolving role of the home as a hybrid space for living, working and entertaining, the collection embraces sensory comforts, sustainable materials and heirloom-quality craftsmanship.

    As global trends shift towards greater environmental awareness, Woolies’ AW25 homeware offering places nature at the heart of design.

    From botanical-inspired aesthetics to responsibly sourced materials, this season’s selection celebrates a deeper connection with the outdoors while offering a luxurious yet functional approach to modern living.

    Key themes of the collection

    • Connection to nature and wellness: The season draws inspiration from the earth’s natural elements, highlighting a desire for a more meaningful connection with the environment. This translates into the use of organic textures, shapes, and sustainable materials that promote a sense of well-being and balance in daily life.

    • Timeless craftsmanship: Emphasising pieces designed for quality and durability, this season’s focus is on expertly crafted items that will be treasured for years to come and can be passed down through generations.

    • Sensory experiences: The collection highlights the importance of tactile experiences within the home. It features materials that are rich in texture, such as natural wood, marble and soft fabrics, to create spaces that stimulate the senses and provide a deeper, more engaging connection to our surroundings.

    • Comfort: This season invites a sense of retreat and solace through cozy, enveloping textiles and soft furnishings. The goal is to create spaces that feel warm, welcoming, and designed to provide emotional comfort and relaxation.

    The collection focuses on a natural, calming and a colour palette with key colour directions including:

    • Comforting neutrals – Warm, grounding tones such as beige, sand, and soft browns to create a sense of stability and comfort.

    • Earth-centric mid-tones – Inspired by nature, shades like sage, olive, and muted forest green are incorporated.

    • Soft pastels – Delicate hues such as dusty pink, powder blue, evoke a sense of serenity and healing.

    • Deep blues and charcoal – Rich navy and charcoal tones add a sense of sophisticated contrast and depth, perfect for creating a timeless yet contemporary look.

    • Warm metallic accents – Subtle golds, bronzes and warm metallic finishes bring a touch of understated luxury to the collection.

    Explore the entire AW25 Homeware Collection online or shop the range at selected Woolworths stores.

    Let's do Biz