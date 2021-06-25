Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Steinhoff half-year earnings up 7% on value and furnishings demand

25 Jun 2021
By: Nqobile Dludla
Steinhoff said its half-year core earnings rose by 7%, as demand for value lines and a focus on home furnishings offset the impact of pandemic restrictions.

Source: Reuters/Phil Noble/File Photo

During the South Africa-based retailer's October to March reporting period many countries in Europe tightened restrictions or re-imposed lockdowns which hit its in-store operations and trading hours. Despite this, Steinhoff said on Friday that its total revenue from continuing operations rose 4% to €4,497bn ($5,37bn) in the period, from €4,342bn.

"Individual businesses, such as Pepkor Africa and Pepco Group, with their everyday value focus, continued to perform robustly," Steinhoff said in a statement. "Others, such as Mattress Firm and Greenlit Brands Group reported strong trade as restrictions moderated and the operations focused strategically on consumers investing in their homes," the company added.

Steinhoff owns furniture, electronics, homeware and clothing brands under majority-owned Pepkor in Africa, Pepco in Europe, Greenlit Brands in Australia and New Zealand, Lipo in Switzerland and a 50% stake in Mattress Firm in the US.

Ebitda lift


It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) - a measure of operating profit - from continuing operations rose to €686m, from a restated €639m in the comparable prior period.

The loss from continuing operations dropped to €319m from €1,3bn. Total group debt increased to €10,4bn from €9,9bn as the interest accrued exceeded debt repaid, Dutch-registered Steinhoff said.

SA retail sales jump 95.8% in April

Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales retail trade sales increased by 95.8% year on year in April 2021...

17 Jun 2021


Its Johannesburg-listed shares were up 2.53% at 08.14 GMT, valuing Steinhoff at around R8,4bn ($594m), while its Frankfurt-listed shares rose 2.63%.

Steinhoff was valued at more than R230bn before it was rocked by an accounting fraud in December 2017.


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About the author

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Edmund Blair and Alexander Smith.
Comment

Read more: retail sales, Steinhoff, Pepkor, Mattress Firm, Nqobile Dludla

Related

Social PlacesSocial Places introduces Facebook Community Management to its tech stack21 Jun 2021
Charting a course for the next 20 years of CyberCellar21 Jun 2021
SA retail sales jump 95.8% in April17 Jun 2021
South Africa's former Eskom chairman dies aged 63 - statement17 Jun 2021
Consortium to take 51% stake in South African Airways - minister11 Jun 2021
Rise of social commerce: Gen Z moves mall culture online9 Jun 2021
South Africa's health minister put on special leave over graft allegations9 Jun 2021
David Jones Food to exit BP convenience partnership4 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz