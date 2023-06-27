Industries

6 2023 IAB Bookmarks Awards finalists for Machine_

27 Jun 2023
Issued by: Machine_
The 2023 IAB Bookmarks Awards finalists were announced on 22 June and Machine_ showed up across categories for clients: Heineken, Sanlam and Prime Video.
6 2023 IAB Bookmarks Awards finalists for Machine_

The IAB Bookmarks Awards measures and celebrates efficacy in marketing and advertising in South Africa. The awards are very results-driven with a strong emphasis on ROI, but also creativity and innovative thinking.

Machine_ showed up in the following Bookmarks categories:

“Communities” – Digital community used or built through a marketing initiative, through social media campaigns or owned social based channels.

“Craft” – Technical artistry: digital work with flawless design, masterful execution and outstanding user experience.

“Channels” – Digital channels used as a marketing initiative, delivering business results and maximising return on marketing investment.

Six Bookmarks finalists for Machine_

  1. Social Communities – Heineken All-Invitational
  2. Social Media Campaigns – Heineken All-Invitational
  3. Excellence in Craft: Social Media Community Management – Heineken All-Invitational
  4. Digital Installations & Activations – Heineken All-Invitational
    Click here to watch the Heineken “All-Invitational” Case study video.

    “We, as Heineken®, wanted to shine a spotlight on diversity and be a champion for more inclusion in both behaviour and thinking around football. Hence, we showcased both local and international talent through this innovative first-ever event on the African continent: The Heineken® All-Invitational,” says Marcel Swain, head of marketing: Premium at The HEINEKEN® South Africa.

    "This campaign truly showcases the power of blending the online and offline world – creating content that went beyond Heineken's sponsorship of the UCL and translated into an impactful message that connected all football fans – and fans of Heineken – in South Africa. The event itself incorporated culture, fashion, entertainment, and brand experience in an inclusive way, breaking boundaries and creating connection," says Lindsey Rayner, managing director of Machine_ Johannesburg.

  5. Social Media Campaigns – Jack Ryan Content Calendar
    See the case study here.
  6. Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing – Sanlam Retail Mass Internal Communications.

We are also very proud to have three Machine_ representatives on the judging panels at this year’s awards:

Jabulani Sigege, Machine_ Cape Town’s Executive Creative Director, has been invited to be this year’s Jury Chair on the Marketers panel.

Roderick Laka, Machine_ Cape Town’s Creative Group Head has been invited to judge on the Youth Action panel.

Robyn Campbell, Machine_ Cape Town’s Managing Director, has been invited to judge on the Special Honours panel.

Read more about what they have to say about judging at the 2023 IAB Bookmarks Awards here.

The awards take place on 27 July 2023 at the Vodacom Dome, VodaWorld.

Machine_
Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
Read more: IAB Bookmarks, IAB Bookmarks Awards, Machine_, Lindsey Rayner



